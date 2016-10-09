Fifty years of Southern Downs history

LACEMAKERS, woodworkers, spinners and weavers were all showing off their skills to passing crowds at Pringle Cottage this morning.

The heritage site on Dragon St is home to the Warwick and District Historical Society and Museum, which today celebrated five decades of preserving history in the Rose City.

Society president Janice Flood said she was thrilled by the number of young families and older history buffs alike who came to take a peek at times gone by.

"We've had a tremendous turn out and some really positive feedback from visitors," Mrs Flood said.

"People have been mentioning they're amazed with the size and quality of our collection and the unusual items that we do have.

"I saw a few people yesterday who have ended up staying overnight to see everything in action today.

"We've charged $5 for entry but a lot of people have been quite generous with donations which says to us that the community sees value in what we do here, and it's nice to know we're having that positive impact on the community.

Mrs Flood said the group tried to be proactive in engaging in regional tourism as much as possible.

While many other groups around Warwick are winding down for the end of the year, the Historical Society is keeping as busy as ever.

"We've got a lot happening in the next little while," Mrs Flood said.

"We have members of the Deane-Butcher family coming this week to donate items and members of the Dodge Club visiting with their cars.

"We're always on the look out for new volunteers."

Following a successful inaugural event this year, planning will soon begin for the second Southern Downs Heritage Festival.

The first meeting will take place in the Warwick Library meeting room from 9.30am on Tuesday, October 18.