24°
News

Fifty years of Southern Downs history

Sophie Lester
| 9th Oct 2016 1:41 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LACEMAKERS, woodworkers, spinners and weavers were all showing off their skills to passing crowds at Pringle Cottage this morning.

The heritage site on Dragon St is home to the Warwick and District Historical Society and Museum, which today celebrated five decades of preserving history in the Rose City.

Society president Janice Flood said she was thrilled by the number of young families and older history buffs alike who came to take a peek at times gone by.  

"We've had a tremendous turn out and some really positive feedback from visitors," Mrs Flood said.

"People have been mentioning they're amazed with the size and quality of our collection and the unusual items that we do have.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"I saw a few people yesterday who have ended up staying overnight to see everything in action today.

"We've charged $5 for entry but a lot of people have been quite generous with donations which says to us that the community sees value in what we do here, and it's nice to know we're having that positive impact on the community.

Mrs Flood said the group tried to be proactive in engaging in regional tourism as much as possible.

While many other groups around Warwick are winding down for the end of the year, the Historical Society is keeping as busy as ever.

"We've got a lot happening in the next little while," Mrs Flood said.

"We have members of the Deane-Butcher family coming this week to donate items and members of the Dodge Club visiting with their cars.

"We're always on the look out for new volunteers."

Following a successful inaugural event this year, planning will soon begin for the second Southern Downs Heritage Festival.

The first meeting will take place in the Warwick Library meeting room from 9.30am on Tuesday, October 18.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  pringle cottage, southern downs heritage festival, warwick and district historical society

Fifty years of Southern Downs history

Fifty years of Southern Downs history

Warwick and District Historical Society Museum opens its doors for birthday celebrations at Pringle Cottage

Musical magic to delight Warwick audiences

Scots PGC College students Samuel Bourke, Harry Mayall, Clancey Armitage-Kenway and Sachin Edgar performing in Aladdin Trouble this Wednesday at Warwick Town Hall.

A whole new world of theatre fun

WATCH: Spring Carnival fun at the Warwick Cup

Amie Barclay showing off her prizes for Best Dressed Lady in the Rose City Shoppingworld Fashions on the Field.

The sun was shining for the 2016 Warwick Cup

Magistrate had to explain assault to abusive husband

The man appeared confused as he explained to the magistrate he didn't "hit” his wife, just "pushed her out of the way”.

The man appeared confused at definition of abuse

Local Partners

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Community clubs are good at what they do. They are not so good at telling the world about what they do, as Clubs Queensland CEO Doug Flockhart explains.

10 fascinating facts you need to know about the new $5 note

The new $5 note.

What does our new $5 note look like?

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self as he attends the official opening of the second stage of Bee Gees Way in Redcliffe in Brisbane's north, Friday, Sept. 11, 2015. Mr Gibb has received an adoring welcome from fans at the opening of the next stage of the road named after the iconic band, in the place where their decades long musical career had started. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Latest deals and offers

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

AGED 70, the former Bee Gees singer has re-launched his solo music career with a new album released last Friday

Candice Swanepoel gives birth to her first child

Celebrity

Victoria's Secret model welcomes son

Adele shares hilarious workout picture

Adele shared this image of her gym workout

International star shows her humorous side

Alicia Keys announces new album Here

Singer Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys will release her new album later this year

Kardashian sisters cancel public appearances

Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Kardashian family axe public appearances

What's on the small screen this week

Matthew Le Nevez stars are Peter Brock in the mini-series Brock.

AN AUSTRALIAN motor racing legend is remembered in two-part drama.

Simon Cowell beefs up security after robbery

Simon Cowell

Celebrities beef up security after Kim Kardashian robbed

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 250,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 347,300

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick

47 Furness Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

This excellent value 3 bedroom brick home situated close to hospital, school and TAFE College. All bedrooms with built-ins, modern kitchen, dining and lounge with...

4 Bedroom Timber Home

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $199,500

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Character In Town

13 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Located just one block from Warwick's CBD is this charming 3 bedroom plus study home. 2 of the bedrooms have air conditioning and 1 has built-in wardrobes. Also...

15 Acres - Minutes From CBD

Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $230,000

This 6.13ha block is just minutes from the CBD. The property has several building sites and 2 bitumen road frontages. Power and phone run past plus town water at...

First Home Option - Reduced to Sell

46 Wilga Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $259,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

East Warwick

287 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $199,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen dining *lounge *sunroom * laundry *outdoor entertainment area *single garage * carport * 769sm * agent in conjunction Property Code: 1700

Cottage On 1,012sqm With Dual Road Access

11 River Terrace, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $169,000

Great value 2 bedroom cottage with the potential to convert to 3 bedrooms. Large kitchen has an eat-in meals area, spacious lounge room has wood and gas heating.

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?