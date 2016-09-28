Fight breaks out at Rose City Shoppingworld

Police were called just after 1pm.

A MAN has been charged after allegedly causing a raucous outside Rose City Shoppingworld this afternoon.

The 24-year-old man was charged after allegedly attempting throw punches at two other men, aged 21 and 26.

Police were called to the Grafton St taxi rank about 1pm, and broke up the three men. It is alleged the instigator of the scuffle was intoxicated.

None of the three Warwick men involved were seriously injured, however an ambulance was called and the 24-year-old man was treated for a busted lip.

He was charged with public nuisance and is due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court in October.