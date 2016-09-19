18°
Fighting fire with education

Jonno Colfs
| 19th Sep 2016 6:07 PM
LINE OF FIRE: Matthew Groves is a Warwick fire fighter.
LINE OF FIRE: Matthew Groves is a Warwick fire fighter. Jonno Colfs

A DAY IN THE LIFE - MATTHEW GROVES

ONE local who is literally putting himself in the line of fire on a daily basis is Matthew Groves.

A firefighter attached to Warwick station, Mr Groves has been with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services since 2013.

Prior to that Mr Groves drove trucks for Frasers.

"I did that for a few years and loved it, but driving trucks isn't the most family-orientated career so I wanted something with a better work/life balance,” he said.

"Becoming a fire fighter always appealed to me, it's bit more of a physical role.

"You're using different types of equipment and machinery and coming from a farming background with a good mechanical reasoning it seemed a more practical base rather than just sitting in an office.”

Mr Groves said the job had a great team environment.

"There's always a crew of four or more on,” he said.

"For us it's about working together effectively to achieve an objective or outcome.

"And there's also the opportunity to bring some outside skills and experience that can help that team environment.”

Mr Groves said the job had it's tough moments.

"You can't prepare for some of the things you have to see,” he said.

"But the training is there to get us ready and lets us know what to expect.

"That helps us to deal with the bad days, but the job is about being there for the community when they need it the most.

"For us it's about maintaining a professional outlook and getting the job done at the time regardless of the circumstance.”

A day for Mr Groves at the Warwick Fire Station goes a bit like this.

"I start at 7am and finish at 6pm,” he said.

" We have toolbox meeting in the morning and then there's always testing to be done on the appliances (trucks) and equipment.

"We also do a lot of training, online and practical and a very important part of the day to day job is community safety management.

Mr Groves said they get around to all the schools.

"We do a lot of fire education for Year 1 kids.

"We talk about good fires and bad fires, basic level stuff.

'They get a kick out of it and then we go back a couple of weeks later in the trucks for revision.

"A big focus at the moment is our free SafeHome visits.

"Call 137468 to book one.”

Topics:  community, people, warwick

