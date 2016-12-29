Final day for Killarney Sawmill tour

FINAL TOUR: Ralph Affleck is a rarity for the region.

ONE of the Southern Downs' most iconic tourist attractions is bowing out, all for lack of numbers.

The Killarney Sawmill Tour will host its final event tomorrow, and it's something President of the Killarney and District Historical Society, Tony Pearson announced with mixed feelings.

"It's becoming too hard," Mr Pearson said.

"The last couple of years my priority has been honouring Ralph, and we've gone well above.

"Now, he is getting older and we're focusing more on the Killarney Heritage Centre."

Only 11 people are booked for tomrrow's tour, a stark contrast to a time when the society was hosting two tours a week.

"Ralph has been doing tours for 16 years, but before I stepped in, he was only doing one bus a year," he said.

"We got Landline on board, and we've been on national television 11 times, and that brought people to the area.

"We were even on Discovery Channel Canada, and had Canadians making the trip for the tour."

The star attraction of the all-day event was Ralph Affleck, the 87-year-old timber man whose cheek and industry know-how made him a rarity for the region.

"We can't stop him." Mr Pearson said.

"He's so unique for these days.

"There are so few of these old fellas who are able to diversify any piece of machinery to make what they want to make.

"He's been in the timber industry since the bullock days and he tells a lot of those stories."

Those who don't want to miss seeing Ralph and learning of Killarney's timber industry can still give Mr Pearson a call tomorrow morning (before 9am) to book in for today's tour on 0407140949.

The tour kicks off at 10.30am.