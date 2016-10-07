27°
Finale for Warwick's old-style, friendly markets

Jonno Colfs
| 7th Oct 2016 6:57 AM
Pat Johnstone of the Rose City Country Markets.
Pat Johnstone of the Rose City Country Markets. Gerard Walsh

THIS weekend marks the very last Rose City Country Markets at Australiana Park.

After three years, the market is calling it quits, but not before one last hurrah.

Organiser Pat Johnstone said the markets started out very strongly.

"We had tried a few other venues, but none suited what we wanted to achieve,” Mrs Johnstone said.

"We wanted to capture that tourist crowd and approached the council about Australiana Park.

"It took a few months to organise everything but we kicked off back in September 2013.”

Mrs Johnstone said they had an average of 40 stalls for the first year.

"It was very popular and tourists commented they liked the markets because it was the old-style markets and very friendly,” she said.

Sunday's markets will begin at 8am and finish at midday and will feature the array of stalls and food that visitors over the years have grown to love and come back to.

Stay tuned for some exciting news regarding a brand new market to be be making its home in the railway precinct in the next few months.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  markets, warwick, whatson

