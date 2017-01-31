Find out how you can help Tom's cause

LEND A HAND: Volunteer, paddle alongside Tom for part of his journey, or fundraise in your community to support SUP4DCA.

COMPANY, charity donations and a bit of grub are all Tom needs to finish his three-month long trip.

"I'd love for locals to come and join me, either walk along the banks or come drop a kayak in and have a paddle,” the 21-year-old said.

"The water's not incredible, but some company wouldn't hurt.”

You can follow Tom's journey online and see where he's headed at www.sup4dca.wixsite.com/donate/the-journey.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sup4dca.

Tom has already raised more than $10,000 but hopes to get to the $60,000 mark to improve services for deaf children in rural areas.

"I also need someone to drop on board with driving,” he said.

"We've got a Kia and caravan, but need someone to drive them from point A to point B.”

If Tom is passing through your neck of the woods, track him down, take him a sandwich and give him a big g'day.

If you can help with the driving, give Tom a call on 0438489897.