The Queensland Fire and Rescue was on scene.

A GRASS fire on Washpool Rd, west of Warwick, has been contained.

Two urban Queensland Fire and Rescue Service appliances from Warwick travelled to the scene after the fire was reported at 12.30pm.

A QFRS spokesman said the fire was now within containment lines.

"The urban appliances are now preparing to leave the scene in the hands of the rurals,” he said.

The fire is in the wake of a hot few days with temperatures only two degrees cooler than the Warwick record for a December day maximum.