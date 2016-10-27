28°
Fire crews rush to motorhome on fire

Molly Glassey
| 27th Oct 2016 2:07 PM
EMERGENCY crews are rushing to a motorhome that has burst into flames.

The vehicle is currently burning on Caslick Lane, Broadwater, just west of Stanthorpe.

Fire crews from Warwick and Stanthorpe are currently en route to the blaze.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  emergency warwick

