Fire crews rush to Warwick Ergon Energy

Emergency crews were called to the scene.

EMERGENCY CREWS have responded to reports of smoke billowing from Warwick's Ergon Energy.

A QFES spokesman said an electrical fire from a wifi modem may have caused the Albion St building's alarms to go off.

"It was an electrical fault in one of the offices," he said.

"One of the ceiling fixtures burn out and there was some white smoke and some damage to the ceiling but otherwise it was minor."

He said fire crews had ventilated the building and employees would be able to return to the offices as there was no smoke toxicity.

Ambulances and police have not been called to the fire.