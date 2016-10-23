Fire fighters battle house fire in Southern Downs region

Fire appliances are on scene at Glen Aplin.

CREWS from the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service are endeavouring to save a house at Glen Aplin.

The fire call was made at 11.24am today to a house in Garth Lane, Glen Aplin.

Two urban fire units from Stanthorpe were on scene and at 12.10pm were pulling roofing off the house to gain access to the fire. Firefighters were also fighting the fire from inside the house.

A Rural Fire Brigade appliance was pumping water from a nearby dam to provide water for one of the urban fire appliances.

At 12.10pm, a fire appliance and senior officer from Warwick were on the way to the fire.

A spokeswoman for the QFRS said fire fighters were hoping to save the house.

The owners are away from home for the weekend and the call for help was made by neighbours.