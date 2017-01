QFRS units on the way to fire at Goomburra.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Service personnel are on their way to a fire on a property at Inverramsay Rd at Goomburra.

The call came in at 10am and the first unit from the Warwick station was on the road to the fire soon after.

It is understood the flood in Dalrymple Creek after an overnight fall of 132mm in the headwaters of the creek could make access to the area more difficult.