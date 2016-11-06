Fire still going in 30 tonnes of hay on Southern Downs

A NUMBER of fire units are on scene as the fight continues to stop a hayshed fire on a Campbell Rd property at Danderoo.

The fire was reported around 11am today. While the grass fire around the shed was quickly extinguished, the fire in the hay is still going. Campbell Rd is off the road from Yangan to Killarney.

The stack of hay on fire amounts to 30 tonne which could be worth $5000 to $10,000 depending on type and quality.

The Queensland Fire Service traffic branch from Warwick attended the scene but police assistance was not required.

A water truck is on site to refill fire fighting units regularly.

The hayshed fire is well away from the road.