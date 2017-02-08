UPDATE: Threatening fire controlled near Warwick

UPDATE 11.40am: Firefighters have extinguished the grassfire that broke out on Smelter Rd earlier this morning.

The fire broke out just before 11am on the boundary of a rural property and crews were able to control the blaze before a house was damaged.

Officers on scene said it was unclear how the fire had started.

EARLIER 11AM: WARWICK fire crews are responding to a blaze which is threatening a house outside Warwick.

The fire has been reported in a paddock, burning over a 100m front in Smelter Road and is heading towards to a residence in the area.

Fire crews are not yet on scene.