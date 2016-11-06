Fire units heading to hayshed and grass fire at Danderoo

A grass fire at Danderoo, next to a hayshed fire, is the second in two days on the Southern Darling Downs.

RURAL fire units were quickly dispatched to a hayshed fire at Danderoo and more are on the way.

It was reported after 11am today that some grass in the vicinity of the hayshed is also on fire.

The hayshed is on Campbell Rd which is off the Yangan to Killarney road.

A water truck is also needed on the scene.

With the weather drying off in the past fortnight, Queensland Fire and Rescue Service units have been called to a number of grass fires in the past week.

Warwick police were on the way to the scene at 11.30pm.

It is understood rural fire fighters had the grass fire under control at 11.40am but the hayshed fire was still going.