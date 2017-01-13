Fire up for the hottest open day of the year

LIL' LIFESAVERS: Lil Squirt will be out and about, so pop along and take him for a spin.

THERE comes a day when every young, aspiring firefighter, police officer or paramedic gets his or her shot at the big time.

Tomorrow is that day.

The Warwick Fire Station will be hosting the Emergency Services Open Day, and all budding heroes, regardless of age, are invited to pop along for some hot, and not to mention, free entertainment.

The day will feature information stalls, live demonstrations, Blazer Bear, tours of the fire station, Lil Squirt, a kitchen fire demonstration, and of course, a chance for the kids to have a go with a real fire hose.

Station officer-in-charge Darren Welsh said Warwick had yet to see an emergency open day of "this magnitude”.

"It's been a while since we have actually had one,” he said.

"But we're expecting it to be big.

"The SES, rural fire brigades and police will all be attending.”

He said the day would be just as much about education as it would be entertainment.

"There will be plenty of opportunities for the public and especially kids to learn about storm and fire safety,” he said.

"This is a great opportunity to bring them along, especially because it's school holidays.

"For the adults, someone will do a talk about new legislation for smoke alarms, and there will be handouts as well.”

There will also be a kitchen fire and bushfire simulator which will demonstrate how different fires act in different situations and climates.

And if a massive emergency breaks out on the day, "the open day will go on”, Mr Welsh said.

"We'll have other firefighters and crews, and the SES will be there.

"We'll take it as it comes, but yes, it will remain an open day.”

Dress the kids up and take them along to meet their heroes from 10am Saturday.

Go on an empty stomach and take advantage of the free sausage sizzle, provided by the emergency services.

Where:

Warwick Fire Station, 23 Canning St, Warwick

When:

Tomorrow from 10am

Cost:

Free