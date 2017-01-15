31°
Firefighters on scene to put switchboard fire out

Gerard Walsh | 15th Jan 2017 2:42 PM
Three fire units were on scene
Three fire units were on scene

A FIRE in a switchboard on a power pole in Inverrsamsay Rd, Goomburra, was extinguished this morning.

An Allora urban appliance, the Massie and District Rural Fire Brigade and the all terrain fire appliance from Warwick all crossed a flooded Dalrymple Creek to reach the property after the alarm was raised at 10am.

The team from Allora with assistance from the Massie and District Rural Fire Brigade put the fire out with a fire extinguisher.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was on scene but didn't cross the creek. They weren't needed as there were no injuries.

Dalrymple Creek peaked during the night as it reached its highest level in recent years but had dropped significantly when the switchboard caught fire and fire appliances were able to reach the scene.

