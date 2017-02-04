First-home buyers still ahead despite setback

CASH WELCOME: Mitch Weeks said the $20,000 first-home buyer grant had helped him buy a property in Warwick.

WARWICK first-home buyers have been delivered a blow with the Queensland Government rejecting calls to extend a $20,000 grant to established homes.

The Real Estate Institute of Queensland and 25 regional mayors lobbied for the change to help shoe-horn more first-time buyers into rural areas and boost local economies.

But State Treasurer Curtis Pitt formally ruled out the proposal yesterday, leaving the $20,000 Great Start Grant applicable only to newly built homes.

First-home Warwick buyer Mitch Weeks, 24, said it was up to local property hunters to be savvy and take advantage of the scheme as it stood.

"If you can get the $20,000 grant for a new home and not an established property, it's just common sense to buy new,” Mr Weeks said.

Mr Weeks, who will move into his three-bedroom Tooth St house on Monday, said there were added benefits for newcomers to the property game to eschew established homes.

"There are no renovation costs if it's a new property, and it's probably going to be an attractive home for your flatmates or to rent it out as an investment in the future,” he said.

Real estate agent Ben Lubben of Southern Downs Realty agreed.

"There aren't a lot of brand new homes on the market in Warwick, but they are there and offer the perfect opportunity for first-home buyers while the grant is in place,” Mr Lubben said.

REIQ chief executive officer Antonia Mercorella was disappointed by the government's move and said first-home buyers should gain the grant for new builds or established homes.

"Our concern is for the long-term impact and the bigger picture in regional Queensland, where new construction is exacerbating the oversupply issues,” Ms Mercorella said.

But Mr Pitt said anyone who had waited to buy in the hope that the offer would be extended to include established homes had received "bad advice”.

"No state in Australia offers a first-home owner grant for established housing,” he said.

Buyer interest in new homes in Queensland increased 74% since the grant was increased last year.