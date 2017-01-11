First-timers flock to Warwick sales

FAMILY OUTING: Ammie and Mia Gorton and Caelam Scobie from Gatton adventuring out to the Pig and Calf Sale while in town for the Santa Gertrudis camp.

THE first Pig and Calf Sale of the year drew a crowd to the Lyons St saleyard this morning.

Gatton family Ammieand Mia Gorton and Caelam Scobie were taking a peek at the auction while her daughter Hayley was attending the Santa Gertrudis Junior Camp.

"Hayley and Caelam both went to the camp last year but she's definitely more into the cattle than Caelam is,” she said.

"We have murray greys back home but friends of ours have santas so we come as a group.

"My husband has been eyeing off some cattle and pigs, and we've just bought some budgees and speckled ducks.”

Mrs Gorton said the family had all sorts of animals on their property.

"Caelam and I go to Shows around Ipswich and Toowoomba with our chooks,” she said.

"This is actually our first time to this sale and I'm sure we'll be to Warwick more often now we know about it.

"It's a great old school country auction to come out to for the day.”