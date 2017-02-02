Fishin', sulkin', livin' the dream

THE first time I went fishing was in a beat-up tinny at Mooloolaba with my angling-mad aunty and uncle.

I was a sweet-faced five-year-old brat who would only eat the crumb around calamari and thought fish was "yucky”.

My uncle and aunty wouldn't put up with that rot and forced me to eat the freshly caught whiting until mid-bite I cried, did a faux vomit and had a a good ol' sulk on the family holiday.

Well, what a fool I was back then.

I hadn't thought of that story until I talked to Ed Kemp about the ins and outs of fishing, and the delight it brought the fish-mad like my aunty, uncle and Ed.

In one tiny tantrum, I threw away my chance at a life of the sea, while Ed lives the great Australian dream of spending a weekend on the water and having some fresh fish to show for it.

Since talking to Ed for about 15 minutes I'm a fishing pro (hook goes on the end, reel goes on a rod), but sadly I also learnt there's a whole world of fishing I've missed out on.

I didn't realise everyone but me knew corn was the secret to catching cod, a turtle is really called a 4WD and I could be making a mint selling wood grubs to cod fishermen.

Fortunately, we've got a heap of stories coming your way, thanks to the Daily News Ultimate Fishing Competition.

So if you've got a story about fish, get in touch!

Just don't make me eat it.

Molly Glassey