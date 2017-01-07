Fishing permits: The how, why and where

IT'S the summer holidays and thousands of Aussies love nothing more than getting away for some camping and a spot of fishing, but there appears to be a lot of confusion surrounding permits.

Where do you need one and how do you get one?

Warwick Tackle and Tusk owner Jason Tattam said it was a question he fielded several times a day.

"It's amazing how many queries we get,” he said.

"It is pretty confusing for people who don't fish all the time and there have been a lot of changes over the years.”

While talking to the Daily News, Mr Tattam had two customers approach the counter and both asked about fishing permits.

There are currently 63 stocked impoundments in the state, where a permit is required to fish.

This covers most dams and some weirs around the state and the permit will allow you to fish in any of these.

The money raised from the permits goes towards fish restocking programs.

Mr Tattam said in Warwick the permits were available at the post office and Tackle and Tusk or online at www.qld.gov.au/recreation/activities/boating-fishing/rec-fishing/dams/

"We're a sub-agent and have an iPad set up in store here to log on,” he said.

"You won't need one if you're under 18 and if you're over 18, it's $10 for a weekly permit, $50 per person for a year and $36 for pensioners for a year.

"Last financial year it was $41 for you and your partner, whereas this year that'll cost you $100, which is causing a lot of the confusion and copping a bit of backlash.”

Mr Tattam said you did not need a permit to fish in the Condamine River.

"But around here you'll need one at Connolly and Leslie dams and the Talgai weir at Pratten.”