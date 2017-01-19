Five jobs you can get in Warwick now

Spruce up your resume and get applying.

CALTEX

The Cunningham Highway Caltex are on the lookout for an enthusiastic motivated customer service staff to join their team.

You must be able to work in a busy environment under pressure, have a happy, friendly and positive attitude and enjoy contributing to a successful team.

Hours available working across a 7 day week 24 hour rotating roster.

RACQ PALMERIN ST

Join the RACQ Warwick team as one of their retail sales consultants.

You'll be guaranteed a variety of experiences in the role, as the first point of contact for our existing and new members.

You will provide members with an exceptional customer experience as you assist them with their insurance. and membership products.

WARWICK POST OFFICE

Postal Services Officers are members of the teams that work in our Post Offices, offering the full range of Australia Post products and services.

You should be able to solve problems, find solutions, help out and pitch in. The perfect candidate will have to try to find ways to delight customers and must be able to lift up to 16kg.

SOUTHERN DOWNS AUTOMOTIVE

Southern Downs Automotive Warwick is looking to employ a motor vehicle sales person. The ideal candidate will be extremely self motivated and a real "people" person. You will be passionate about your customers and the products you sell. To express your interest please send us a covering letter telling us why you'd be a suitable candidate and a current resume.

Mick Dwan
General Manager
Southern Downs Automotive
Warwick Qld 4370

a Warwick-based, quality driven company is seeking an experienced Boilermaker/ Welder.

Experience in plate and structural work is essential. The business produce high quality work in a safety conscious, modern and well-equipped workshop facility that offers good working conditions in a friendly environment.

This is a casual position with the view to a permanent position for the right person.

Contact Stuart Tait at stuart@vorstrom.com.au or on 46618963