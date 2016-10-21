Five places hiring in Warwick right now

Imagine working with an enthusiastic and dedicated team, offering a fantastic service to a range of guests in a secluded mountain retreat with breathtaking panoramic views...

Receptionist at Cherrabah

Cherrabah Homestead Resort is chasing a new receptionist. The job entails performing front office duties, reservations, check ins, check outs, daily banking and reporting, guest services and assisting with bar services.

All applicants must have a RSA.

Email operations@cherrabah.com.au to apply.

Housekeeper at Spicers Retreat

From providing a home away from home through to adding unique finishing touches, the Spicers housekeeping team has a significant impact on the appearance and image of Spicers Retreats. They are now looking to expand their team and are seeking an energetic and enthusiastic housekeeper to join our Spicers Peak Lodge property, located in Maryvale, QLD.

If you have an exceptional eye for detail, enjoy working at a fast pace and take extreme pride in your work, they would love to have you on board.

Apply online http://spicersgroup.applynow.net.au/jobs/Spicers290-housekeeper

Store manager at Williams Shoes

As a store manager you will be required to hit the ground running and lead by example.

Your responsibilities would include training and coaching of staff to demonstrate the product with the goal to achieve sales targets, reporting on business metrics, visual merchandising, inventory control, performance management, and liaising with the state manager to achieve store financial and operational goals.

Apply online at https://fusionretailbrands.springboard.com.au/jobtools/jncustomsearch.viewFullSingle?in_organid=18015&in_jnCounter=222671352

Horse trainer at Daandine Stud

Daandine Stud requires an experienced horse person to assist with the 2017 Magic Millions sale preparation and sale. Needed to start mid November, accommodation provided and a chance to work with the producers of last years Magic Millions and Golden Slipper winning team and there quality draft.

Apply online at http://racingjobs.com.au/jobs/view/yearling-staff-7/

Childcare Educator at Anytime Fitness

The position will include caring for children ages six months and up and supervising them play. You must conduct some general cleaning and tidy the room at the end of each shift. The successful applicant will have blue card and certificates in childcare.

Apply online now http://au.indeed.com/cmp/Anytime-Fitness/jobs/Childcare-Educator-ffb679af9a166374