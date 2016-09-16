SHE can be a little B sometimes.

Making you get out of bed in the pitch black, or interrupting your quality Game of Thrones binge-watch sessions.

But she can also become your best friend and make you feel better than you ever have before.

We're talking about exercise.

Ask anyone who works out on a regular basis whether they enjoy it, and the answer is probably yes, proving it is possible to fall in love with exercise - even if the love affair does take a while to foster.

It comes down to finding out what works for you and fits with your lifestyle.

Here are five ways to fall in love with fitness:

Find something you actually like

If you despise running or think yoga is the most boring thing on the planet, don't do them! Find something you do like and it will make getting out of bed in the morning much easier. Maybe bootcamp-style training or netball is more your thing? If you like it, you won't see it as a chore.

Make it a routine

Experts reckon it takes 21 days for something to truly become a habit, or 28, or 66 depending on who you ask. But if you do something often enough, chances are it will soon feel automatic. Make exercise a habit. Soon you'll love getting up to go to the gym or for a walk around the block. Yes, we said love.

Get the squad together

There is nothing more motivating than exercising with your friends. Find a walking buddy or someone you can swear at when your coach makes you do 20 more burpees. It will make your training more fun, plus give you that little competitive edge to keep you on track.

Take rest days

If you flog yourself at the gym 14 days straight you'll probably start despising the place. Let yourself recover otherwise you won't be able to give it your all next time you work out and that may make you feel sluggish and unmotivated.

Take note of your milestones

If you do an extra push up, lift 5kg heavier or run an extra 50m - celebrate it! Write it in your diary so you can look back and be reminded of just how far you've come.