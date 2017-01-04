Flashing lights a part of life for Warwick paramedic

LIFE SAVER: Paramedic Jamie Taylor has been at the Warwick station for over 20 years.

OUR CITY OUR FUTURE - Jamie Taylor

JAMIE Taylor has the kind of job not many people could do, and he's being doing it now for more than 20 years.

Mr Taylor is the current acting officer-in-charge at Warwick Ambulance Station and has been stationed there since 1995.

"I grew up in Toowoomba," he said.

"After school I had a friend who was a paramedic, and the more he told me about what he did, the more interest I had in the idea of doing it as a profession and started looking into it.

"So I joined as a honorary volunteer in Toowoomba and began studying."

After gaining an Associate Diploma in Applied Science (Ambulance) through the Southbank Institute of TAFE, Mr Taylor said Warwick was his first permanent posting.

"I've always loved the idea of helping people and also the unknown of the day-to-day in this job," he said.

"I came to Warwick back then as a single man, but am now married to Rosemary and have two beautiful kids, Elise and Elliott."

Mr Taylor and his wife are also the couple responsible for those award-winning Christmas lights at the end of Bisley St.

"It's a hobby of mine, I started doing it long before we had the kids," he said.

"But they really love it and are right into now, so I can't see us stopping any time soon. I start putting the lights up about five or six weeks out from Christmas, but I start programming the lights to the music throughout the year.

"It takes about 20 hours to program the lights each song."

As for the decision to become a paramedic all those years ago, Mr Taylor said he made the right choice.

"It's the type of job that's not right for everybody," he said. "But it's a forever changing profession.

"We're constantly learning and there have been incredible advancements in drugs, equipment, pain management and different types of interventions.

"It's changed remarkably over the years I've been a paramedic, and I'll be interested to see what changes are ahead in the next 20 years."

Mr Taylor said Warwick was a great place to raise a family.

"It's big enough and it's also small enough to know what's going on," he said.

"There's an awful lot here to do for adults and kids, you've just got to get out and find something for you.

"There are so many clubs and so many natural features to enjoy as well."