Flood of nominations for campdrafting in Warwick

Gerard Walsh | 29th Sep 2016 2:16 PM
Warwick campdrafter Ben Tapp on the way to victory in the 2015 Pryde's EasiFeed Warwick Gold Cup with a three-round score of 269 on Acres of Roses.
Warwick campdrafter Ben Tapp on the way to victory in the 2015 Pryde's EasiFeed Warwick Gold Cup with a three-round score of 269 on Acres of Roses. Gerard Walsh

CAMPDRAFTING: Four of the five Warwick campdrafts on October 24-30 have been booked out within 24 hours.

Nominations opened at 8pm Monday at Campdraft Central and by Tuesday night, the Gold Cup, Canning Downs, Ladies Silver Cup and Champion of Champions drafts all had capacity nominations.

Warwick Show and Rodeo Society CEO Julie Peterson said there were now waiting lists with up to 40 horse-and-rider combinations for the four drafts.

"Nominations are still open for the Frasers Livestock Transport Stallion Draft,” she said.

The society has accepted the first 900 for both the Pryde's EasiFeed Warwick Gold Cup and Black Toyota Canning Downs Draft.

A capacity 300 nominations have been received for the Vanderfield Hino Ladies Silver Cup and 50 for the Maydan Feedlot Champion of Champions.

The $30,000 Triple Crown will again be up for grabs for the same horse-and-rider combination to win the Condamine Bell, Chinchilla Grandfather Clock and Warwick Gold Cup in the same year. Condamine and Chinchilla drafts are on the two weekends before Warwick.

The first campdrafting at the Warwick Showgrounds will be at 5.30am on October 24 and the first of the rodeo action at 6pm on October 27 with round 1 of The Carlton Dry Warwick Rodeo National Finals in the Australian Professional Rodeo Association.

Warwick Daily News
