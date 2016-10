The Condamine River has broken it's banks in Warwick, causing road closures.

NEARLY 50mm of rain during yesterday's downpour has seen several bridges go under in the Warwick area.

The bridge at Queens Park is a no-go zone as is the bridge crossing the western end of Victoria St.

The Condamine River has broken it's banks in Warwick, causing road closures. Jonno Colfs

There is also water across roadways all over the region and motorists are advised to take extreme care.

With the rain gone, the water levels should drop throughout the day, but please remember, if it's flooded, forget it.