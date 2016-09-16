Folk, fun and plenty of food at country festival

The Wuppies perform on stage at a previous Bony Mountain Music Festival.

BONY Mountain music festival is more than just a little jamboree in the bush.

In it's sixth year, the festival is set to be bigger than ever, featuring musical talents from across the nation and performances for young and old.

Organiser and folk singer Norma O'Hara Murphy said all were welcome to pitch a tent and enjoy the four nights under the stars.

"Camping is a little bit more expensive, but those passing through town are welcome to pop in to the festival for a $20 day pass.”

Norman said the highlight of this year's festival was sure to be Murphy's Pigs.

"They've just returned from a UK tour and there's little doubt they are Australia's top Celtic Band,” she said.

"They will be performing a two-hour show Friday night from 7pm and will be signing albums from 9pm.”

The festival kicks off on Thursday night with a welcome concert performed by Norma and friends.

Friday morning begins with a morning billy tea and damper by the shack, with comedian Errol Grey providing some morning laughs and live music from 11am.

The festival will feature a busking compeition, with all attendees encouraged to pick up score sheets and choose a winner.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings feature live music well in to the evening, and Norma reminded all thinking of attending to bring the whole family along.

"Saturday is a family day, so kids get in free and we'll have a animal nursery and a pirate cave,” she said.

"We'll have a pirate parade and face painting for a gold coin donation.

"There's 50 acres out here for kids to run around on.

"Four legged friends are also welcome, though we have koala families and kangaroos, so dogs should be restrained at all times so they don't run off.”

The "super Sunday” will feature market stalls, a vintage car display and the rural fire brigade.

The weekend will wrap up with a farewell concert featuring Norma, and awards will be presented to all those who helped out over the weekend.

Where:

Follow the signs to Bony Mountain

When:

Today from 10am, tomorrow from 9am and Sunday from 10am.

Cost:

$20 day pass