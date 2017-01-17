Redevelopments to close Rose City food court

TOOLS DOWN: Jasmin, Jim and Koray Kebir, of Express Kebabs, will be closed during Rose City Shoppingworld renovations.

HUNGRY shoppers will have to look elsewhere for a feed, as Rose City Shoppingworld's food court prepares to cease service for up to two months.

The food operators will start closing from January 25, with all but one certain they will return to the renovated centre.

Express Kebabs owner Jim Kebir said his family business would reopen the first moment they could after the renovations were complete.

"We have been told it will be six to eight weeks," he said.

"And we hope to stay here when it is finished but it is a bit like being between heaven and hell knowing what to do.

"It is hard because maybe we will have to work in a smaller space and pay more rent."

The family-owned business is the only kebab store on the Southern Downs.

"People love us and our food," he said.

"There is one customer who comes all the way from Stanthorpe just to eat here.

"This is a small town and we should all be supporting small business."

Express Kebabs will close to accommodate the renovations from January 29.

Rose City Cafe manager Julie Dargan said her cafe would move to the vacant Classio Restaurant space on Palmerin St during therenovations.

"We will be closing here on January 25 to make way for the renovations," she said.

"We will reopen outside on the 30th.

"We've been told the renovations could take between six to eight weeks."

The outdoor space will have seating exclusive to the cafe and a larger kitchen.

Mrs Dargan said the move would be temporary for now, however if they found the location more convenient she would consider it as a permanent spot.

Next door, exciting things are in store for Donut King, with a spokeswoman confirming the popular cafe would undergo its own renovations during the developments.

"Donut King will be staying at the shopping centre, however they will be closed for the period of January 25 to April 1," she said.

Employees of Warwick Sushi and Rose City Carvery confirmed they will reopen and stay in the centre once renovations are complete.

A McConaghy Group spokesman said the entire food court would not be out of action during the renovations, in light of unconfirmed rumours Red Rooster would not be required to close.

There will be some tenancy closures for this period and some temporarily relocated to facilitate the renovation works," he said.

"A number of food court tenants will be trading through however."

"Work will commence on the food court refurbishment from February 1."

He said despite what food traders had been advised, the renovations were expected to last four to six weeks.

Completion of the Rose City redevelopment is expected in mid-to-late 2017.