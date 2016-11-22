For the love of all things dairy

JOURNALISTS have an innate knack of asking people to spare five minutes when they have none.

So it would come as no surprise to you that I thought it okay to meet with Andrew Mullins (just for a quick chat because he'd have time) in between harvesting, milking, unloading grain trucks and preparing for his on-farm field day.

And it came as no surprise to me this generous, easy-going farmer said "no worries”.

This morning's hustle was nothing out of the ordinary for a couple of busy farmers but it was amplified by the impending arrival of a group of peers and industry experts to hear all about their innovations and success so far.

Andrew, his brother Chris, and their wives Naomi and Karenne, operate an 850-acre farm, milking 230 cows, just outside Allora.

The brothers took over the family farm seven years ago and since then they have worked hard at improving the operation to remain viable in today's agricultural landscape.

"We have doubled the number of cows milked on the farm,” said Andrew.

"Something we've had to do to keep our heads above water.”

A dairy farmer's world revolves around feed. Feed for the much-loved milking herd.

Andrew works on the cows' feeding rations for optimum production and animal care himself. And both he and Chris are continually identifying ways to increase the operation's self-sufficiency when it comes to rations.

Andrew has been living the dairy-farmer life since he was a kid - and he wouldn't have it any other way.

"I do it because I love it. But there are days you ask yourself why, but there are plenty of days I say to myself 'that's why I love it'.”

The Mullins' farm supplies to Norco Milk - a 100% Australian, farmer-owned dairy co-operative.

"We supply Norco because they're Australian owned. And that will pay dividends in the long-run,” Andrew said.

You can't talk to a dairy man without bringing-up the big question - branded verses non-branded milk?

"By buying branded milk, Norco's income allows them to pay more to the farmer. Choose quality over price,” was Andrew's message.