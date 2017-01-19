Former chef at Malt House helm

MALT BOSS: Josh Hennig is the man charged with the reigns of The Malt House.

THE man tasked with running The Malt House is manager Josh Hennig.

Mr Hennig has nearly 20 years experience in the hospitality, with more than half of that in the kitchen.

"I'm a qualified chef,” he said.

"I started in New Zealand and have been lucky enough to cook in some remarkable places, all around Australia.

"I spent six months as head chef in an four-star underground desert hotel in Coober Pedy.

"And from there I went straight to a five-star eco-tourism resort on Fraser Island, Kingfisher Bay Resort and Village as executive sous chef.”

Mr Hennig said he had done it all, from casual to fine dining.

"For the last five years I've been a catering manager in Toowoomba,” he said.

"This range of skills and the knowledge I've picked up from managers I've worked for has completely set me up for a position like this.

"The experience I've had in kitchens at the highest level, allows me the foresight to be able oversee operations and pick up on things before they happen.”

Mr Hennig said he had known the new Malt House head chef for a couple of years.

"He's a very technical chef and has a great knowledge of food,” he said.

"I've got the utmost confidence in him and his team.

"The menu is going to please everybody I think.”

The kitchen staff comprises two chefs and two apprentices and will be responsible for a menu where no item costs more than $35.

Some of the staff favourites on the menu include the Pulled Beef Brisket burger - $15, the ribs, which are cooked and smoked on site in an American smoke shack and the sliders, three for $15.

Mr Hennig said The Malt House was the only venue in Warwick to serve Stone and Wood Pacific Ale on tap.

"The flavour is completely different to the bottled version and far superior from the tap, in my opinion,” he said.

"We've also got some great fresh coffee.”

The Malt House will be served by 14 staff, the bulk of whom are local.