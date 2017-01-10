Nolene Hodgson, 60, was last seen at a Rainbow Ct address on January 8.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to find a former Stanthorpe resident reported missing from Gowrie Junction near Toowoomba.

Nolene Hodgson, 60, was last seen at a Rainbow Ct address on January 8.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare as Ms Hodgson has not made contact with friends or family since and the behaviour is out of character.

Ms Hodgson is described as Caucasian in appearance 170cm, thin build, olive complexion, brownish/red short hair, hazel eyes.

Anyone who has any information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or their local police station.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.

Crime Stoppers is a registered charity and community volunteer organisation working in partnership with the Queensland Police Service.

For all non-urgent police reporting or general police inquiries contact Policelink on 131 444 or Policelink.qld.gov.au 24hrs a day.