Former Warwick triathlete wins first pro race

Jonno Colfs
| 15th Nov 2016 8:34 AM
Jacqui Thistleton (formerly Henricks) with husband Paul Thistleton after her first pro triathlon win in the Hogs Breath Hervey Bay 100.
Jacqui Thistleton (formerly Henricks) with husband Paul Thistleton after her first pro triathlon win in the Hogs Breath Hervey Bay 100.

FORMER Warwick Friendly Society Pharmacies pharmacist Jacqui Thistleton (formerly Henricks) has won her first race as a professional triathlete.

Thistleton won the open women's category at the Hogs Breath Hervey Bay 100 on Saturday in a time of four hours, six minutes and 25 seconds, beating defending champion Kym Coogan by almost 10 minutes.

The race was made up of a 2km swim, 80km ride and an 18km run.

Jacqui, who know lives in Brisbane after living in Warwick for eight years, is sponsored by Allsports Physiotherapy.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  triathlon warwick

