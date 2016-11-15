Former Warwick triathlete wins first pro race

FORMER Warwick Friendly Society Pharmacies pharmacist Jacqui Thistleton (formerly Henricks) has won her first race as a professional triathlete.
Thistleton won the open women's category at the Hogs Breath Hervey Bay 100 on Saturday in a time of four hours, six minutes and 25 seconds, beating defending champion Kym Coogan by almost 10 minutes.
The race was made up of a 2km swim, 80km ride and an 18km run.
Jacqui, who know lives in Brisbane after living in Warwick for eight years, is sponsored by Allsports Physiotherapy.