Four businesses for sale right now on the Southern Downs

Jonno Colfs
25th Oct 2016

If you're the market for your own business, here's a few local ideas to get the brain ticking over.

1. Duggans Quick Copy

This long-time family owned business is up for grabs.

A mutli-facted business, the only one of its kind in town is situated right at the entrance to the Rose City Shoppingworld.

Featuring a range of essential services including photocopying , binding, laminating (includes poster size), digital printing, wide format printing including canvas prints, photo restoration, scans, prints and enlargements.

Custom made frames, the largest range of ready made frames on the Downs as well as mugs and t-shirt printing.

All business equipment is included.

Duggan's Quick Copy in Palmerin Street, Warwick is up for sale.
2. Allora Butchery

This multi-award winning butchery is up for sale.

Located right in the heart of the "best little town on the Downs"

Immaculately presented business with a consistent turn over in excess of 1 million per annum,

Heaps of business features including three large coldrooms, modern working plant and full accredited kitchen.

Allora Butchery is up for sale.
3. Country Rose Motel

Perched up above Warwick on the highway into town is the Country Rose Motel.

It's in the perfect location to capture the weary traveller and is an exceptional 13 room leasehold motel.

Easily managed motel with huge residence suitable for the largest family.

On a side road but highly visible from Cunningham Highway.

Great variety of motel rooms for all comers.

Country Rose Motel is up for sale.
4. Steeles Bakery

Even though the business has only been around in Warwick for a bit over 10 years, it's a icon and everyone loves the delicious fresh baked goods they serve up day in, day out.

The 3 strings of the business being shop front in Fitzroy Street, a mobile smoko van as well as a delivery van.

Operating with 12 staff being two full time, 10 casuals (up to 30 hours) baker, pastry cook, retail staff and a bookkeeper.

A strong regional business showing exceptional figures with opportunity for continued growth.

WARM GOODS: Baker Julie Fitzgerald with van driver Mandy Saunders and bakery owner Gail Steele. Photo Katie Cameron / Warwick Daily News
