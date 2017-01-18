Four day heatwave ahead for Southern Downs: BOM

THE Bureau of Meteorology is predicting heatwave conditions for the Southern Downs over the next four days.

Today is forecast to be the hottest day this week with temperatures rising to between 37 and 42 degrees.

The January average top temperature is 30 degrees, with an average minimum of 17 degrees.

Overnight minimums are not expected to drop below 21 degrees all week.

Tomorrow will see top of 34, Friday is expecting 35 as is Saturday.

The UV index will sit at Extreme all week as well, with sun protection recommended for anyone out in the sun between 7.30am and 4.30pm.