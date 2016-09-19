Four places hiring junior staff right now

THERE'S no better time to join the workforce than the school holidays, so push your teenager out the door and tell them to get job hunting.

Here are four places looking for junior staff in Warwick right now.

Enchanted Garden

Budding green thumbs should get their resumes to one of Warwick's favourite nurseries asap to nab this dream job. The position involves a bit of hard labour and plenty of time outsdoors.

Drop your resume in to the Alexandra Dr nursery.

Hungry Jacks

In this position you will work closely with the Hungry Jacks shift manager as part of the crew team. This role involves serving customers, cooking and cleaning as an integral part in the day to day running of the restaurant. At the forefront of the customer experience, this role involves all facets of restaurant operations, including front counter, drive-thru and kitchen.

Apply online.

Domino's

Domino's Warwick is looking for a new delivery driver. If you've got a licence and your own car, apply for this gig. A Domino's driver is often the only point of contact customers have with the store, therefore all applicants must have great customer service skills and a safe driving record.

Apply online.

Boilermaking Apprenticeship

Golden West Apprenticeships has an apprenticeship available for a committed and hardworking individual who is interested in completing a Certificate III in Engineering (Boilermaking) working primarily in the Allora/Hodgson Vale/Nobby areas.

Boilermaking apprentices are involved in fabrication, welding, forging, structural steel erection, sheetmetal working, metal finishing, pattern making, moulding, and the use of related computer controlled equipment using metals, plastics, carbon fire, composite materials ceramics and other materials.

Apply online.