18°
News

Four places hiring junior staff right now

Molly Glassey
| 19th Sep 2016 10:27 AM
GARDEN EXTRAVAGANZA: Enchanted Garden owner Claire Cunningham said winter is the perfect time to plant Snapdragons (pictured). Photo Emma Channon/Warwick Daily News
GARDEN EXTRAVAGANZA: Enchanted Garden owner Claire Cunningham said winter is the perfect time to plant Snapdragons (pictured). Photo Emma Channon/Warwick Daily News Emma Channon

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE'S no better time to join the workforce than the school holidays, so push your teenager out the door and tell them to get job hunting.

Here are four places looking for junior staff in Warwick right now.

Enchanted Garden

Budding green thumbs should get their resumes to one of Warwick's favourite nurseries asap to nab this dream job. The position involves a bit of hard labour and plenty of time outsdoors.

Drop your resume in to the Alexandra Dr nursery.

Hungry Jacks

In this position you will work closely with the Hungry Jacks shift manager as part of the crew team. This role involves serving customers, cooking and cleaning as an integral part in the day to day running of the restaurant. At the forefront of the customer experience, this role involves all facets of restaurant operations, including front counter, drive-thru and kitchen.

Apply online.

Domino's

Domino's Warwick is looking for a new delivery driver. If you've got a licence and your own car, apply for this gig. A Domino's driver is often the only point of contact customers have with the store, therefore all applicants must have great customer service skills and a safe driving record.

Apply online.

Boilermaking Apprenticeship

Golden West Apprenticeships has an apprenticeship available for a committed and hardworking individual who is interested in completing a Certificate III in Engineering (Boilermaking) working primarily in the Allora/Hodgson Vale/Nobby areas.

Boilermaking apprentices are involved in fabrication, welding, forging, structural steel erection, sheetmetal working, metal finishing, pattern making, moulding, and the use of related computer controlled equipment using metals, plastics, carbon fire, composite materials ceramics and other materials.

Apply online.

Warwick Daily News
All the glamour from the Assumption College Formal

All the glamour from the Assumption College Formal

The Assumption College Formal was held on Friday, September 16 at Kings Theatre, Warwick.

Red Dog is back, with beloved pup in prequel 'True Blue'

Movie is a prequel to 2011 hit.

"I THINK we're gonna be best mates."

Four places hiring junior staff right now

GARDEN EXTRAVAGANZA: Enchanted Garden owner Claire Cunningham said winter is the perfect time to plant Snapdragons (pictured). Photo Emma Channon/Warwick Daily News

Here's four places looking for junior staff in Warwick right now.

Southern Downs man arrested after drunken violence

Generic police sign Photo Contributed

Southern Downs man arrested after drunken rampage

Local Partners

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Community clubs are good at what they do. They are not so good at telling the world about what they do, as Clubs Queensland CEO Doug Flockhart explains.

10 fascinating facts you need to know about the new $5 note

The new $5 note.

What does our new $5 note look like?

BUSHkids golf put off for three weeks

Bob and Judy Lester, Marg Adcock and Ian Stewart are four of many regulars at charity days at the Warwick Golf Club.

BUSHkids golf off for three weeks

Latest deals and offers

Red Dog is back, with beloved pup in prequel 'True Blue'

Red Dog is back, with beloved pup in prequel 'True Blue'

How did Red Dog become the lovable pup that inspired Australia?

Mel C: 'Things are awkward between the Spice Girls'

Not everyone's handled Mel C's reunion snub well

2016 Emmy Awards red carpet fashions

Sarah Hyland arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

STARS of the small screen are frocked up for US TV's night of nights

Sound of Music star taken by rare form of dementia

Charmian Carr died of complications from a rare form of dementia

Don't dream it's over! Crowded House to play special gigs

Crowded House will return to the Sydney Opera House on September 25 and 26 – almost 20 years to the day of their Farewell to the World gig.

Crowded House fans, don't dream it's over as your band returns

Eldest daughter from Sound of Music has died, age 73

"Sound of Music actress Charmian Carr is seen in an undated photo provided by the Carr family. Carr died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Woodland Hills, Calif., of complications from a rare form of dementia. Carr was best known for her role as the eldest Von Trapp daughter, Liesl, in the academy award winning movie, The Sound of Music. She was 73.

Actress Charmian Carr has died aged 73, after suffering dementia

Megan Gale's wise words for new class of the catwalk

Megan Gale is a judge on the 10th season of Australia's Next Top Model.

NEW Australia's Next Top Model judge nurtures young talent.

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 347,300

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

Fertile Creek Frontage

Freestone 4370

Rural 0 0 $230000

Only 15 minutes East of Warwick, 40 acres of fertile black soil fronting Freestone Creek has power at the corner of the block. Good rural fencing around the lot...

Hendon - Deuchar

0 Hendon Deuchar Road, Deuchar 4362

Rural 0 0 $150000

Want a country escape for the weekend? Or do you like being out on the land with no neighbours in sight. Here is a 8 Hectare block with a gully running through the...

Off Beaten Track

0 Big Hill Road, Pratten 4370

Rural 0 0 $150000

Great Bush Block for your weekend escape! Plenty of good ironbark and gum if you want to harvest the timber, family investment or property trust. Gently undulating...

&quot;Sherwin&quot; - Rural Lifestyle

15602 Cunningham Highway, Cunningham 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 155,000

Only a 15 minute drive, 20K to the west of Warwick. Power to the 10.5 Ha, 26 acres, gently rolling lifestyle acreage rural block which is fully fenced fronting a...

Modern Ranch Style

141 Falla Lane, Leyburn 4365

Rural 3 2 3 $365000

Modern Ranch style 3 bedroom family home plus an office with cathedral ceilings and aircon, on 10.49 ha with frontage to a creek. Gas cooker, dishwasher, pantry...

Picturesque Valley Property

Elbow Valley 4370

Rural 3 2 2 $630000

Located in the picturesque Elbow Valley is this lifestyle property with an income. Only 15 minutes from Warwick, 52.55 hectares with sheds, cattle yards and crush...

Farmhouse with Views

Freestone 4370

House 4 1 3 $319,000

Fantastic views from this large timber farmhouse on 5ac (2.2Ha). It has 2 bedrooms and 2 sleep-outs. The country kitchen has adjoining lounge and dining areas.

Hobby Farm with Income

Warwick 4370

3 1 4 $ 349,000

Here's a great opportunity for an animal lover who wants an income. Comfortable three bedroom timber home has a separate lounge, dining, and multiple sitting areas...

Plenty of Water !

225 Ellwood Road, Applethorpe 4378

2 1 3 $385,000

No water worries - 75,000 litres of rainwater tanks with a filtration system. Another water tank automatically filled from the solar powered bore. Dam has a petrol...

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

New dining and entertainment options for Redbank Plaza

Redbank Plaza is getting a $4 million upgrade.

Multimillion-dollar upgrade for shopping centre