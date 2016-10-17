Four things you might have missed in the Warwick CBD

IF YOU'VE been asleep, under a rock or holidaying in the Caribbean, here's a few things you might have missed as Warwick moves forward right around us.

1. Char Belas moves out onto the footpath

Something big and exciting is happening at funky Warwick cafe Char Belas.

For the past week the front exterior of the cafe, situated in Warwick's cinema complex has been shrouded by a construction company's temporary fencing.

A fresh new look for funky Warwick cafe, Char Belas. Jonno Colfs

Cafe owner Matt Kairouz said the work was part of their ongoing refurbishments for a fresh new look.

"We've got a great spot here, so we're putting in a deck to give our patrons more room and a real alfresco dining experience," he said.

"It's beautiful out here in summer, it's in shade all day so it will be a great spot to sit and have a feed and watch the world go by."

The refurbishment is being completed by Gillott Construction and should be finished within the week.

Owner Matt Kairouz inspects the new alfresco deck at Char Belas. Jonno Colfs

Mr Kairouz said the double doors onto the deck should be finished in a few days.

"They've cut through the brickwork at the front of the building and customers will be able to access the deck from the cafe," he said.

"It should be ready to go in a week, after I get some new tables and chairs to set up out there."

The work will complete months of refurbishments that Matt and wife Suzy have done to freshen up their popular cafe.

2. Shaddock and Woods building to be reborn

The old hardware shop that stood for years on Percy St near St Mary's school is getting a makeover.

The shop has been lying dormant for a few years since Warwick Awnings and Blinds vcacated the premises but recently the place has buzzing with activity.

Workman have been busy tearing the roof off and replacing it over the last week.

The Warwick Daily News is on the hunt to find out what is in store for the old iconic Warwick shop.

The old Shaddock and Woods store is getting a makeover. Jonno Colfs

3. The London Plane trees are gone

LIKE a Dean Bothers demolition, four beautiful London Plane trees have disappeared from the Warwick CBD overnight.

In a press release two weeks ago, the Southern Downs Regional Council warned the trees were earmarked to be removed to damage caused by roots to sewer pipes.

Four beautiful London Plane trees have disappeared from the Warwick CBD overnight. Jonno Colfs

Recent works to construct new tree surrounds around four existing trees in Grafton Street were required as the roots had lifted the surrounding pavement, kerb and footpath, creating trip hazards to pedestrians.

These works revealed that the root barriers previously installed had not contained the roots and that significant damage was also occurring to the underground pipe infrastructure.

Michael Bell, Acting Director Engineering Services said that the size and density of the surface roots was very concerning as the risk of damage to adjacent infrastructure both private and public, was greater than initially thought.

"We are now aware that London Plane trees have an invasive root system and the concern is that the size of the tree makes it unsuitable for a CBD area where the trees are in very close proximity to buildings and infrastructure," Mr Bell said.

"Given the significant damage being caused, despite previous remedial work, as well as the ongoing risk to public safety, we feel there is no option but to remove the trees."

Several large CBD trees are to be removed in the interest of public safety. Jonno Colfs

Mr Bell advised that with the trees currently exposed it is the most opportune time to remove them as the resources are already in place.

He noted that there are 24 London Plan Trees in the Warwick CBD area which may all potentially cause these problems.

While there are four trees proposed to be treated in this financial year there are an additional five trees that require treatment in the short term with the remaining likely to require a similar treatment in the future.

4. Furniture Court is gone

Another CBD business premises crawling with workers and surrounded by temporary fencing in the last few days has been the old Furniture Court building on the corner of Guy and Grafton Sts.

The Furniture Court building gets an upgrade. Jonno Colfs

The furniture franchise has vacated the premises and owner of the building Steve Lee from the Gold Coast said work was being done to update the building.

"We're fixing up the exterior, recladding it all and removing the windows on the Grafton St side," he said.

"We're redoing the entire floor space of the building and other basic refurbishments.

"All of the internal partitions will also be removed."

The refurbishment of the 900sqm building will take six to eight weeks and upon completion the premises will be available to lease.