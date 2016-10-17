24°
News

Four things you might have missed in the Warwick CBD

Jonno Colfs
| 17th Oct 2016 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU'VE been asleep, under a rock or holidaying in the Caribbean, here's a few things you might have missed as Warwick moves forward right around us.

1. Char Belas moves out onto the footpath

Something big and exciting is happening at funky Warwick cafe Char Belas.

For the past week the front exterior of the cafe, situated in Warwick's cinema complex has been shrouded by a construction company's temporary fencing.

A fresh new look for funky Warwick cafe, Char Belas.
A fresh new look for funky Warwick cafe, Char Belas. Jonno Colfs

Cafe owner Matt Kairouz said the work was part of their ongoing refurbishments for a fresh new look.

"We've got a great spot here, so we're putting in a deck to give our patrons more room and a real alfresco dining experience," he said.

"It's beautiful out here in summer, it's in shade all day so it will be a great spot to sit and have a feed and watch the world go by."

The refurbishment is being completed by Gillott Construction and should be finished within the week.

Owner Matt Kairouz inspects the new alfresco deck at Char Belas.
Owner Matt Kairouz inspects the new alfresco deck at Char Belas. Jonno Colfs

Mr Kairouz said the double doors onto the deck should be finished in a few days.

"They've cut through the brickwork at the front of the building and customers will be able to access the deck from the cafe," he said.

"It should be ready to go in a week, after I get some new tables and chairs to set up out there."

The work will complete months of refurbishments that Matt and wife Suzy have done to freshen up their popular cafe.

2. Shaddock and Woods building to be reborn

The old hardware shop that stood for years on Percy St near St Mary's school is getting a makeover.

The shop has been lying dormant for a few years since Warwick Awnings and Blinds vcacated the premises but recently the place has buzzing with activity.

Workman have been busy tearing the roof off and replacing it over the last week.

The Warwick Daily News is on the hunt to find out what is in store for the old iconic Warwick shop.

The old Shaddock and Woods store is getting a makeover.
The old Shaddock and Woods store is getting a makeover. Jonno Colfs

3. The London Plane trees are gone

LIKE a Dean Bothers demolition, four beautiful London Plane trees have disappeared from the Warwick CBD overnight.

In a press release two weeks ago, the Southern Downs Regional Council warned the trees were earmarked to be removed to damage caused by roots to sewer pipes.

Four beautiful London Plane trees have disappeared from the Warwick CBD overnight.
Four beautiful London Plane trees have disappeared from the Warwick CBD overnight. Jonno Colfs

Recent works to construct new tree surrounds around four existing trees in Grafton Street were required as the roots had lifted the surrounding pavement, kerb and footpath, creating trip hazards to pedestrians.

These works revealed that the root barriers previously installed had not contained the roots and that significant damage was also occurring to the underground pipe infrastructure.

Michael Bell, Acting Director Engineering Services said that the size and density of the surface roots was very concerning as the risk of damage to adjacent infrastructure both private and public, was greater than initially thought.

"We are now aware that London Plane trees have an invasive root system and the concern is that the size of the tree makes it unsuitable for a CBD area where the trees are in very close proximity to buildings and infrastructure," Mr Bell said.

"Given the significant damage being caused, despite previous remedial work, as well as the ongoing risk to public safety, we feel there is no option but to remove the trees."

Several large CBD trees are to be removed in the interest of public safety.
Several large CBD trees are to be removed in the interest of public safety. Jonno Colfs

Mr Bell advised that with the trees currently exposed it is the most opportune time to remove them as the resources are already in place.

He noted that there are 24 London Plan Trees in the Warwick CBD area which may all potentially cause these problems.

While there are four trees proposed to be treated in this financial year there are an additional five trees that require treatment in the short term with the remaining likely to require a similar treatment in the future.

4. Furniture Court is gone

Another CBD business premises crawling with workers and surrounded by temporary fencing in the last few days has been the old Furniture Court building on the corner of Guy and Grafton Sts.

The Furniture Court building gets an upgrade.
The Furniture Court building gets an upgrade. Jonno Colfs

The furniture franchise has vacated the premises and owner of the building Steve Lee from the Gold Coast said work was being done to update the building.

"We're fixing up the exterior, recladding it all and removing the windows on the Grafton St side," he said.

"We're redoing the entire floor space of the building and other basic refurbishments.

"All of the internal partitions will also be removed."

The refurbishment of the 900sqm building will take six to eight weeks and upon completion the premises will be available to lease.

The Furniture Court building gets an upgrade.
The Furniture Court building gets an upgrade. Jonno Colfs
Warwick Daily News

Topics:  development warwick

Drivers get notices to appear on drug driving charges

Drivers get notices to appear on drug driving charges

Drivers face drug driving charges in Warwick

Four things you might have missed in the Warwick CBD

News

Here's a few things you might have missed as Warwick moves forward right around...

Trial begins for alleged hit and run truckie

COMMITTED: Kingsthorpe man Geoffrey Sleba will stand trial over the hit and run death of a cyclist in April 2014.

WARWICK District Court will hear a case today that began on Anzac Day 2014.

Two riders to hospital after motocross collision

The Queensland Ambulance Service was on scene at Gap Creek Farm.

Bikes collide on the Southern Downs

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Super Sprints back to burn laps

Ashley Bright competes in the Super Sprints at Morgan Park Raceway.

Morgan Park is once again going to turn into motor sport wonderland.

Don't dodge these old beauties

Des and Audrey Ottens from Port Linclon with Matilda, their 1918 Dodge Tourer.

WARWICK has been home this week to vintage vehicle treasures.

The Block's kitchen week delivers two perfect scores

The Block's kitchen week delivers two perfect scores

QUEENSLANDERS Will and Karlie tie with Dan and Carleen for reno show's weekly prize.

What's on the small screen this week

Kim in a scene from The Block.

THE Block's five-star kitchens are revealed and X Factor heats up.

When four men and an amazing dog hit the road

Mark Jeffreys (blue jacket) with cameraman Mike Mowbray, co-director Isaac Allen and sound man and co-presenter Jimmy Gore with the star of the movie, Osa the Finnish Lapphund.

HAVE you ever wondered what makes your pet pooch tick?

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Gus Worland is a man on a mission to save Aussie blokes

Gus Worland hosts the TV series Man Up.

RADIO personality tackles a taboo subject close to his heart.

Miranda Kerr's security "stabbed in eye", shoots intruder

Security guard confronted intruder after they had jumped the fence

REVIEW: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Jamie Parker (Harry Potter) in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

THIS is London theatre at its finest, but all will not be revealed.

Modernised Makeover

Maryvale 4370

House 3 1 1 OFFERS ABOVE $...

FIRST HOME BUYERS qualifies for $20,000 Grant ... Escape to the country to this 3 bedroom home nestled in the mountains with awesome views on a fenced 4047 m...

Quality Investment

20 Boronia Drive, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $295,000

Modern 3 bedroom brick executive home with beautiful views over the city from the covered entertainment area. Featuring a large formal lounge, air conditioned...

Great Investment

31 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This neat 3 bedroom home in Glennie Heights is handy to Schools, Golf Course and walking distance to the John Dee factory. It's location has made it a great...

Bushland Setting in Town!

137 East Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $75,000

Would you like to live in the bush only two minutes drive from the CBD? This private block has only one adjoining neighbor and is surrounded by beautiful trees...

Raised our Family Here

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 287,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $259,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

Close to School &amp; Shops

23 Douglas Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $279,000

3 bedrooms *ensuite * separate lounge *kitchen-meals * spacious laundry with two built-in cupboards * deck with views to hills * double lockup garage * storage...

Great Value Well Maintained

96 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Investors or first home buyers this property could be the one for you. Features 3 bedrooms, large north facing sunroom, modern kitchen and bathroom...

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick Home

33 Clarke Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This well presented brick and tile home situated on an elevated block in sought after West Warwick only 100m to school, 400m to hospital with views over the city...

Renovate n&#39; Cash In

Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $139,999

Opportunity close to Warwick Hospital which needs renovations. Home has 2 bedrooms, entry, living, kitchen has slow combustion + electric stove, dining and more.

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast taken on Thursday 23 October, 2014 for advertising feature: Mount Beerwah. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide