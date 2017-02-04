Four way tie for champion swimmer at WHS

SWIM TEAM: Warwick High Seniors get into the swim of things. From left (back) Sam Hoffman, Luisa Schramm, Connor Thornton, Joe Poppel, Jack Thornton, Cara Jarrett, Charli Sweedman, Maddy Eyre, Drewe McConville, Lily Maw, Morgan Vellacott, Megan Mullaly, Bec Washbourne and Jack Grambauer. (Front) Jake Attard, Alexis Carey, Nat Webb and Olivia Crispin.

SWIMMING: Yellow became the colour of victory as Cunningham house reigned supreme at the Warwick State High School swimming carnival.

More than 450 students, teachers and parents packed in Warwick Indoor Aquatic and Recreation Centre for the event, which serves as

a lead-up to the Warwick

All Schools Swimming Carnival and The Border District Swimming Carnival.

WSHS sports co-ordinator Robbie Stewart said the event was outstanding.

"I was impressed with the swimming and the amount of cheering and spirit from the houses,” Mr Stewart said.

"And they were able to maintain that all day,” he said.

"I'm looking forward to the regional carnivals, we'll give it a red hot crack.

Mr Stewart thanked

fellow sports co-ordinator Michelle Byrne for her

help in the lead-up to the event.

"Cunningham took out house championship on

693 points, Barnes came second on 675, Leslie third with 457 and then Hamilton on 227,” he said.

"The champion swimmer of the meet and winner of the Gordon Affleck Memorial Trophy was a four-way split between Kelsey Hoger, Larissa Vickers, Kailum Richmond and Cody Hoffman.”

Stewart said despite

a great meet, only a couple

of house records were broken.

2017 Age Champions

Girls 12 years Dakota Newton 34 points

Boys 12 years Matthew Lane 41 points

Girls 13 years Stephanie Lamb 41 points

Boys 13 years Caleb Driscoll 45 points

Girls 14 years Larissa Vickers 54 points

Boys 14 years Cody Hoffman 54 points

Girls 15 years Olivia Brown 50 points

Boys 15 years Jacob Gross 45 points

Girls 16 years Nikki Burraston 50 points

Boys 16 years Kailum Richmond 54 points

Girls 17 years and over Kelsey Hoger 54 points

Boys 17 years and over Jack Bartz 40 points