Four way tie for champion swimmer at WHS

SWIMMING: Yellow became the colour of victory as Cunningham house reigned supreme at the Warwick State High School swimming carnival.
More than 450 students, teachers and parents packed in Warwick Indoor Aquatic and Recreation Centre for the event, which serves as
a lead-up to the Warwick
All Schools Swimming Carnival and The Border District Swimming Carnival.
WSHS sports co-ordinator Robbie Stewart said the event was outstanding.
"I was impressed with the swimming and the amount of cheering and spirit from the houses,” Mr Stewart said.
"And they were able to maintain that all day,” he said.
"I'm looking forward to the regional carnivals, we'll give it a red hot crack.
Mr Stewart thanked
fellow sports co-ordinator Michelle Byrne for her
help in the lead-up to the event.
"Cunningham took out house championship on
693 points, Barnes came second on 675, Leslie third with 457 and then Hamilton on 227,” he said.
"The champion swimmer of the meet and winner of the Gordon Affleck Memorial Trophy was a four-way split between Kelsey Hoger, Larissa Vickers, Kailum Richmond and Cody Hoffman.”
Stewart said despite
a great meet, only a couple
of house records were broken.
2017 Age Champions
Girls 12 years Dakota Newton 34 points
Boys 12 years Matthew Lane 41 points
Girls 13 years Stephanie Lamb 41 points
Boys 13 years Caleb Driscoll 45 points
Girls 14 years Larissa Vickers 54 points
Boys 14 years Cody Hoffman 54 points
Girls 15 years Olivia Brown 50 points
Boys 15 years Jacob Gross 45 points
Girls 16 years Nikki Burraston 50 points
Boys 16 years Kailum Richmond 54 points
Girls 17 years and over Kelsey Hoger 54 points
Boys 17 years and over Jack Bartz 40 points