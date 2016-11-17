Fred's funeral to stream to Bangladesh

BELOVED: Fred Hyde will be remembered for his enthusiasm for helping others.

THOUSANDS are expected to turn out to farewell beloved humanitarian Fred Hyde this afternoon.

The 96-year-old Warwick philanthropist passed away last week at the age of 96.

Mr Hyde dedicated his life to helping those less fortunate than him and through his not-for-profit organisation, CO-ID, has spent 30 years building and running schools in one of the poorest areas of Bangladesh, on Bhola Island.

His work of providing education to thousands of children in the country has seen him awarded numerous accolades, including the Senior Australian of the Year.

Tributes have flowed in for Mr Hyde since his passing with many describing him as a kind and gentle man.

Mr Hyde's funeral will be held at Warwick Funerals at 1.30pm today and will be live-streamed to Bangladesh.

A second memorial service is to be held in Melbourne next month.