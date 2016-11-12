Free health checks for women

WOMEN across the Southern Downs will be able to attend free health clinics during the next two months.

"A pap smear every two years can prevent the most common form of cervical cancer in up to 90% of cases, and is the best protection against cervical cancer," Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service's Kathryn Anning said.

"All women who have ever had sex should start having pap smears between the ages of 18 and 20 years, or two years after first having sex, whichever is later."

Ms Anning also provides a range of other services including breast awareness and sexual health testing as well as advice for issues such as continence, menopause, contraception and general wellbeing.

Clinics will operate at: