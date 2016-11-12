28°
Free health checks for women

12th Nov 2016

WOMEN across the Southern Downs will be able to attend free health clinics during the next two months.

"A pap smear every two years can prevent the most common form of cervical cancer in up to 90% of cases, and is the best protection against cervical cancer," Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service's Kathryn Anning said.

"All women who have ever had sex should start having pap smears between the ages of 18 and 20 years, or two years after first having sex, whichever is later."

Ms Anning also provides a range of other services including breast awareness and sexual health testing as well as advice for issues such as continence, menopause, contraception and general wellbeing.

Clinics will operate at:

  • Warwick Hospital specialist clinic on Wednesday, November 30, and Wednesday, December 7. Bookings on 46603841.
  • Killarney and District Aged Care Facility on Thursday, December 8 from 10am-3pm. Phone 46641488 for bookings.
  • Clifton Medical Centre on Tuesday, December 6 from 9am-3pm. Phone 46973097 for bookings.
  • Stanthorpe Hospital on Thursday, December 1. Phone 46833460 to book.
