Freebies and fur at Warwick's Family Fun Day

Molly Glassey | 20th Sep 2016 2:45 PM
Maxi Oakenfull didn't hesitate to give a chook a cuddle.
Maxi Oakenfull didn't hesitate to give a chook a cuddle. Molly Glassey

LESLIE Park was filled with laughing kids, balloons and a couple of cheeky piglets today for the Anglicare Family Fun Day.

Over 150 people showed up and enjoyed the free entertainment, games and food.

Did we snap your photo? Find it below:

Warwick Daily News
