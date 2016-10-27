Freight boost for produce

INNOVATIVE PACKAGING: The iceless box technology allows vegetables to stay fresh during freight to overseas countries and reduces the cost of freighting.

DEPARTMENT of Agriculture and Fisheries staff are testing updated technologies which could allow produce to stay fresh during overseas freighting.

Senior development officer in horticulture and forestry science Clinton McGrath spoke recently about the technology and trials at a seminar hosted at the Applethorpe Research Station.

"I have been on a project that's looking at innovative packaging for broccoli and other leafy vegetables,” he said.

Trials included freighting broccoli to the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and Singapore.

"The UAE is a pretty big market for those kind of things but, as it's a long haul by air freight, it's quite expensive,” Mr McGrath said.

"So we looked at ways to reduce air freight and the primary way is taking ice out of broccoli cartons, so you're not paying freight on water.”

The iceless technology was a success, keeping the broccoli fresh during all trips.

"It exceeded expectations,” Mr McGrath said.

These areas were selected due to their high demand of Australian produce, Mr McGrath said.

"Singapore is our biggest trade partner when it comes to broccoli,” he said.

"The UAE is probably second or third now but we face a lot of competition in those markets because of other companies.

"We've only got less than a 5% market share in the UAE, so it's a lucrative market if you can get the market share and that's what our project's aim was.”

The project also aimed to become more competitive by reducing unnecessary costs, such as freight on ice.

Since trials were such a success, the technology has since been used on commercial shipments.

While the technology has been available for a number of years, this was the first time it was used this way.

"This technology has been around for a long time but it's never been used for air freight and the reason why is because 20 years ago they didn't have cold stores at airports.

Currently the growers used for the trial shipments are based in Gatton but there are plans to expand to the Granite Belt.

"We'll do some trials later this year out of Stanthorpe,” Mr McGrath said.

There are also plans to trial the use of the technology in the overseas freight of other vegetables like capsicums, cauliflower and lettuce.