Fresh trial ordered over cyclist left for dead at Inglewood

COMMITTED: Kingsthorpe man Geoffrey Sleba will stand trial over the hit and run death of a cyclist in April 2014.

A TRUCK driver accused of killing a cyclist in a hit and run at Inglewood will go to trial again in June.

Geoffrey Joseph Sleba is accused of leaving Dr Martin Pearson, 61, for dead on the Inglewood-Millmerran Rd three years ago.

Police allege the Lowood veterinarian was participating in a cycling event when Sleba's road train struck and killed him.

The new trial is set to begin June 12, and is expected to last a fortnight.

Sleba's case was heard in Warwick District Court last year, however was adjourned due to 'discovery of new evidence'.

The jury was empanelled on October 17 last year, then dismissed a day later.

Dr Pearson's wife, Sandy Vigar, and a number of her supporters also sat in the back of the courtroom at last year's trial, as did Sleba's family.

The 44-year-old is free on bail.