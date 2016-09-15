Friends hit a high at Buddy Up Golf Day

CHIPPIERS: Darin, Marion, Myles, Julian, Dian and Alex all had a great time on the golf course.

WARWICK Golf Club was brimming with fun Tuesday as keen golfers and their buddies took part in a day on the green.

About 60 people turned up for the DisABILITY Action Week Buddy Up Golf Day.

Alex was one of the day's frontrunners, praised for his huge improvement and incredible accomplishment of hitting a duck.

"Is it true you actually hit a duck?" organiser David Gavin asked.

Alex nodded and laughed.

Andrew Cohen and John Porter enjoy a ride. Molly Glassey

Mr Gavin said the golf day was an annual tradition, with no winners but prizes for everyone.

"At the end of the day it's about sharing stories and some of the funny things that happened," he said.

"Like we had someone hit a ball out of the course, hit a fence and bounce back onto the green."

Mr Gavin said there was no waiting or proper setting up when it came to golfing with the buddies.

"It was down on the ground, up again and hit," he said.

"None of this lining it up."

He said the bet part of the day was seeing all the golfers having a good time, and noticing how some of the players improved over the day.

Every player left with a gift pack from Endeavour and a prize from Best Employment.

More fun and activities for DisABILITY Action Week

Sports Ability

PUT on your joggers and head to WIRAC for a stint of morning fitness.

Sports Ability is an inclusive games program, designed to create sporting opportunities for people of all ages and abilities.

The event will start at 9.30am today and wrap up at 11am with a sausage sizzle.

Shimmy Shimmmy Shake Dance

PUT on your dancing shoes and get ready for a late-night groove at St Mary's hall.

All are invited to the dance, and a gold coin donation ensured a night of fun to some great tunes.

The dance begins at 6pm tomorrow.

Anglicare SQ Family Fun Day

HEAD along to Leslie Park for a relaxing day in the sun to wrap up DisABILITY Action Week.

The free event will begin 11am next Tuesday, September 20, and all are invited to pop along for a run and feed.