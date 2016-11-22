From teaching kids to raising cows and sheep

CARTING CATTLE: Wal Dyson was looking for a change of scenery and he got it.

AFTER 30 years as a primary school teacher, Wal Dyson needed a change of scenery.

So he bought 810 hectares between Tara and The Gums and eventually started making a living carting livestock.

Mr Dyson said he was carting his own beasts around to sales and feed-lots and people began asking him to take theirs as well.

"So I registered the business properly and began making some money that way,” he said.

"It was just something completely different from what I had been doing and to be honest, it was a great change for me.

"I mostly run cattle to Dalby and sheep to Warwick.”

"I'm down here (in Warwick) today because I've brought a load down for the sheep sales.

"I ran down here last night as well, so I'm killing some time because I've done my 12 hours in the truck in the past 24 hours.”

Mr Dyson said police and transport department officers randomly checked drivers' books to ensure they were doing the right thing.

"There's too much at stake,” he said.

"I just don't want to have an accident, that's the main one.”

Mr Dyson said he added to his income by growing feeder steers.

"I usually buy them at 160kg to 180kg and grow them out to about 400kg and then take direct to feed-lots around the state,” he said.

"I've got about 250 head I guess at the moment.”

Mr Dyson said the recent rains had made a big difference to how his small cattle business operated.

"During the latter part we started getting some really good rain, and it just continued,” he said.

"All the irrigation dams are full and I've got plenty of feed for the cattle.

"I put in some oats and they're all just right in the paddocks.

"It certainly works out a lot cheaper if you've got the water.

"It has been a bit tough in the dryer times, because you just don't get the kilograms on the cattle, the whole process takes a lot longer.”

Mr Dyson said he kept the steers for around 12 to 18 months before on-selling.

"I usually buy from Dalby and always have a few different age groups coming through,” he said.

"The lands turns a profit by itself, which is great and the carting is just a bonus.

"I keep a handful of sheep too, mainly to raise for home eating.

"I usually look after the butchering myself, it's something I've learnt to do.”