31°
News

From the butcher's whites to the carpets of Warwick

Jonno Colfs
| 8th Feb 2017 4:00 PM
HARD WORK: Bob Donovan traded the butcher whites for a van and he's as busy as ever.
HARD WORK: Bob Donovan traded the butcher whites for a van and he's as busy as ever. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OUR CITY OUR FUTURE - Bob Donovan

AFTER 33 years working for Warwick business Carey's Meats, Bob Donovan saw a chance to make a change and he grabbed it.

"I helped run the Carey's store for years in what is now the Harvey Norman Centre," Mr Donovan said.

"That centre was bustling back in those days, with the supermarket and the chicken shop, it was a busy part of town.

"We had a young bloke who used to come in after school and wash up for us - his dad owned Warwick Carpet Shampoo Service and was looking to sell," he said.

Mr Donovan said he loved working as butcher.

"The Carey brothers, Greg and Graham, were great bosses, fantastic to work for, but it was time for a change," he said.

"So I ummed and ahhed for about three months and then bought the business.

"It was a huge step out my comfort zone, but we're still going strong 11 years later."

Warwick Carpet Shampoo Service was the town's first carpet cleaning business, established in 1969.

Born in Warwick, Mr Donovan grew up up out west, spending the first four years of his life living in a bus with his family.

"Dad drove bulldozers and we'd go wherever the work and the money was," he said.

"And there wasn't a lot of money in those days."

"Eventually my parents bought a house out at Cement Mills, when Dad got work in a lime mill.

"I loved it out there, it was a fantastic childhood - with my sister Julie and Kay, we had an absolute ball."

Mr Donovan said he started school in Cement Mills before the family moved to Karara.

"Then, when I was about in Year 5, we moved into Warwick and I started at West, then went onto Warwick High," he said.

"Both were huge to schools compared to what I'd been used to up to that point."

When Mr Donovan was 16, his family was rocked by tragedy.

"My dad was killed by a stallion," he said.

"It was a brumby that we caught at our farm at Upper Freestone and my auntie broke it in.

"One day Dad was on the horse, and it threw him and he hit his head on a log."

Mr Donovan said his father then went mustering all day after the fall.

"Later he returned and said to my grandfather that he had a terrible headache and he was going to head home," he said.

"Dad headed towards the shed and the next minute the horse came back alone.

"My grandfather found Dad face down in a paddock, he was rushed to hospital where he died at 4am the next morning of massive brain damage."

"I had just started working but this meant I now had to step up and help to provide for the family.

"I did a stint at the bacon factory before taking up an apprenticeship with Carey's."

These days Bob Donovan is a busy man.

"The days and weeks just seem to fly," he said.

"I love living and working in Warwick.

"It's a great little town.

"We could really do with more industry and more jobs to bring people here."

Mr Donovan said he believed the new council was were on the right track.

"Tracy Dobie is a smart lady," he said.

"I really think they'll get some great things done for the community and lead us in the right direction," he said.

Mr Donovan said the worst thing that ever happened to Warwick was the demolition of the old pool.

"How much fun was that place on a hot summer's day," he said.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  jonno colfs warwick community warwick people

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

The curious case of Alex Costello's stolen Akubra

The curious case of Alex Costello's stolen Akubra

On Australia Day, Alex Costello was at a pub in Darwin, enjoying the day with his mates, when a young lady snatched his prized Akubra and took off.

HEAT WAVE: 'Welcome to Hell on Earth in Australia'

SCORCHER: The heat map shows the extreme inland temperatures that will make their way the coastlines over the next few days.

It's going to get hot, prepare for 'hell on Earth' in Australia

New duo heads up Salvos

OFFICERS ARRIVE: Lieutenants Zak and Dee Churchill with son Jeremiah have relocated from Sydney.

Husband-and-wife team at the helm of Salvation Army

Councillors at Southern Downs shows

Andrew Page, Southern Downs Councillor Rod Kelly and Craig Magnussen at the Stanthorpe Show.

Community welcomed to speak with councillors and staff at events

Local Partners

New duo heads up Salvos

A new year has brought with it a new duo to head up the Salvation Army on the Southern Downs with a husband-and-wife team at the helm.

What the duck? Dollar birds fly out the door

POPULAR POULTRY: Ducks and chickens were snapped up at the pig and calf sale in Warwick.

Tasty table bird sells for as little as a dollar

Killarney Cutters train on Tuesday to start BRL season

BACK IN TOWN: Killarney Cutters player Bradley Green will return this season for his hometown team.

Cutters president upbeat in run up to next BRL season

Warwick pistol club attracts shooters as far as Emerald

AIM HIGH: Warwick Pistol Club members Ross Dossetto, Carol Hannemann and Bob Campbell prepare for the February Open Shoot which starts Friday.

Australian representatives heading to Warwick shoot

Warwick organisers jump into action for Jumpers and Jazz

ART COMES ALIVE: Yarnbombed golf buggy Petal with the Egg Bomb Project caravan at Jumpers and Jazz in July 2016.

Planning is well underway for the beloved winter festival

The Spice Girls' great escape

HOW the Spice Girls escaped their manager Chris Herbert and set upon their own path to fame.

MOVIE REVIEW: Denzel embraces his dark side in Fences

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis in a scene from the movie Fences.

MOVIE is a hard-hitting tale of a bitter, selfish patriarch.

Bachelor star Nikki moves on: 'Never settle for less'

The Bachelor runner-up Nikki Gogan pictured in Bali.

Fan favourite has finally healed her broken heart.

All Time Low announce Australian tour with supports

Neck Deep will support All Time Low on their Aussie tour. Photo Contributed

Supports for the tour have been announced

'I’m not full of s**t’: Highest MKR score ever

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9pm Tuesday February 7* My Kitchen Rules contestants Amy and Tyson host their instant restaurant at Kangaroo Point, Queensland. Supplied by Channel 7.

OUR favourite villains Amy and Tyson show they can cook.

Jilted groom rejects second chance with runaway bride

Lauren asks Andrew to give their marriage a second chance.

MAN was dumped without warning on the show Married At First Sight.

Olympic gold medallist returns home to Mackay

Julia Zemiro's Home Delivery, featuring Mackay-born Cathy Freeman, airs on Wednesday, February 8.

Sportswoman shows off Mackay in TV episode

Investment -Tenant in Place

6 Iceberg, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

4 Bedrooms * ensuite and walk-in robe off main * built-ins other three bedrooms * separate lounge * open plan kitchen, dining and family with reverse cycle air...

Walk to City Centre

68 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Reduced to sell - present offers *3 Bedrooms * entry * sunroom *large formal lounge and dining with woodheater fireplace *spacious kitchen meals -good bench and...

250 Acre Grazing Lifestyle Block

L2 Glenvale Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $399,000

This rare to find 250 Acre grazing block situated close to Leslie Dam and only 15km from the CBD of Warwick. Slightly undulating with some timbered areas and...

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Great Place To Start

93 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Well presented 3 bedroom timber home in a location handy to hospital, schools and park. Features include spacious split level lounge room with air conditioning &...

Dream of Owning Your Own Home?

44A Stewart Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 1 1 1 $149,000

This cute affordable one bedroom cottage could be your foot in the door. A minimalists dream, walking distance to the town centre, cottage garden, gas cooking and...

Charming Home

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $249,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

A Must See To Believe

5 Martin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $319,900

This immaculately presented 3 bedroom brick residence has been fully renovated inside and outside. Featuring a fully enclosed indoor outdoor entertainment area...

Must be Sold !!

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $189,000

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $310,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

How Airbnb turned quiet street into party central

Party time!

'Dramatic change to the neighbourhood environment'

Tiny house, big hip-pocket benefits

POCKET-SIZED HOUSE: The property in Warwick has one bedroom and two small decks.

One of Queensland's tiniest homes has some large advantages

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!