From the butcher's whites to the carpets of Warwick

HARD WORK: Bob Donovan traded the butcher whites for a van and he's as busy as ever.

OUR CITY OUR FUTURE - Bob Donovan

AFTER 33 years working for Warwick business Carey's Meats, Bob Donovan saw a chance to make a change and he grabbed it.

"I helped run the Carey's store for years in what is now the Harvey Norman Centre," Mr Donovan said.

"That centre was bustling back in those days, with the supermarket and the chicken shop, it was a busy part of town.

"We had a young bloke who used to come in after school and wash up for us - his dad owned Warwick Carpet Shampoo Service and was looking to sell," he said.

Mr Donovan said he loved working as butcher.

"The Carey brothers, Greg and Graham, were great bosses, fantastic to work for, but it was time for a change," he said.

"So I ummed and ahhed for about three months and then bought the business.

"It was a huge step out my comfort zone, but we're still going strong 11 years later."

Warwick Carpet Shampoo Service was the town's first carpet cleaning business, established in 1969.

Born in Warwick, Mr Donovan grew up up out west, spending the first four years of his life living in a bus with his family.

"Dad drove bulldozers and we'd go wherever the work and the money was," he said.

"And there wasn't a lot of money in those days."

"Eventually my parents bought a house out at Cement Mills, when Dad got work in a lime mill.

"I loved it out there, it was a fantastic childhood - with my sister Julie and Kay, we had an absolute ball."

Mr Donovan said he started school in Cement Mills before the family moved to Karara.

"Then, when I was about in Year 5, we moved into Warwick and I started at West, then went onto Warwick High," he said.

"Both were huge to schools compared to what I'd been used to up to that point."

When Mr Donovan was 16, his family was rocked by tragedy.

"My dad was killed by a stallion," he said.

"It was a brumby that we caught at our farm at Upper Freestone and my auntie broke it in.

"One day Dad was on the horse, and it threw him and he hit his head on a log."

Mr Donovan said his father then went mustering all day after the fall.

"Later he returned and said to my grandfather that he had a terrible headache and he was going to head home," he said.

"Dad headed towards the shed and the next minute the horse came back alone.

"My grandfather found Dad face down in a paddock, he was rushed to hospital where he died at 4am the next morning of massive brain damage."

"I had just started working but this meant I now had to step up and help to provide for the family.

"I did a stint at the bacon factory before taking up an apprenticeship with Carey's."

These days Bob Donovan is a busy man.

"The days and weeks just seem to fly," he said.

"I love living and working in Warwick.

"It's a great little town.

"We could really do with more industry and more jobs to bring people here."

Mr Donovan said he believed the new council was were on the right track.

"Tracy Dobie is a smart lady," he said.

"I really think they'll get some great things done for the community and lead us in the right direction," he said.

Mr Donovan said the worst thing that ever happened to Warwick was the demolition of the old pool.

"How much fun was that place on a hot summer's day," he said.