27°
News

From the Gulf War to the other side of the world

Jonno Colfs
| 31st Oct 2016 6:24 PM
FAMILY MATTERS: Ahmad Almesfer had a great childhood, until the first Gulf War changed everything.
FAMILY MATTERS: Ahmad Almesfer had a great childhood, until the first Gulf War changed everything. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A DAY IN THE LIFE - AHMAD ALMESFER

AHMAD Almesfer's childhood started out like any other kid's, but when he was just eight years old, war gripped his country and changed his life forever.

Mr Almesfer was born in Kuwait in 1983 into a well-off family, in a nice house in a nice suburb in Kuwait City.

"My father was an analogical chemist and my mother was an engineer,” Mr Almesfer said.

"Kuwait is definitely one of the least conservative middle eastern countries, but religion was still a major influnce over our lives.

"We had a great childhood, with everything we needed and we all went to a good school where we learnt English at a young age,” he said.

"We had a large house and other family members lived there too, cousins and aunts and uncles. It was fun.”

In August 1990, Kuwait was invaded by Saddam Hussein's Iraq and for the Almesfer's, life began to change.

"At first the war was being fought on the oilfields, a long way from us, but I remember the daily warnings on TV,” he said. "Our house had a large basement, which acted as a bomb shelter and we kids would play down there.

"I also remember looking out the windows in our basement/bomb shelter, which were at ground level, to the sky to see if I could see planes or bombs.

"When the Americans joined the war, it got bigger and closer, and soon we began to hear it more and more.”

"There were warnings about not picking up anything on the streets, even toys, in case they were bombs.”

Mr Almesfer said the war went on for seven months, with US and Kuwait forces eventually pushing Saddam back into Iraq, but not before he blew everything up on the way out.

"We took a drive out into the desert after the war was over to look at the aftermath,” he said.

"I remember seeing a burnt out tank and collecting machine gun cartridges in my cap to take home.”

Mr Almesfer said the end of the war didn't mean the end of uncertainty however.

"My mother was Kuwaiti but my father was born in Iraq, which meant we children were classified as Iraqi,” he said.

"That hadn't been a problem before but after the war it could have meant issues with our education and the way we might be treated.

"My parents were concerned for their children's safety, welfare and future and the decision was made to leave.

"I don't remember the details, but we were rejected by Canada and Australia before being granted entry to New Zealand as immigrants.”

Mr Almesfer said he and his four siblings were told they were going on holidays.

"I remember waving goodbye to my cousins,” he said. "I had no idea we weren't coming back.”

Mr Almesfer said it had been a significant sacrifice his parents made.

"I respect that very much,” he said.

"It's happening all over the world at the moment, but sadly people are dying in the process.”

Mr Almesfer was then schooled and later attended university in Auckland, completing a Bachelor of Pharmacy.

Mr Almesfer said he moved to Australia in 2012.

"They let me in this time,” he said. "In 2014, I became the pharmacist in charge at Warwick Friendly Society Pharmacies.

"I love Warwick, I want to make this home for my wife and three young kids.

"We're looking at building a house.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  community people warwick

From the Gulf War to the other side of the world

From the Gulf War to the other side of the world

AHMAD Almesfer's childhood started out like any other kid's, but when he was just eight years old, war gripped his country and changed his life forever.

Why don't more of us support small shops?

The Shop Small campaign is urging us to look at alternatives to just the big boys this Christmas.

Aussies aren't putting money where mouth is for smaller retailers

Five ways to keep your kids safe this Halloween

Mikaela Berry gets into the spirit of Halloween in the front yard of her Centenary Heights home, Thursday, October 27, 2016.

Make sure you are watching where you are going...

HALLOWEEN: List of Warwick's participating houses

It's Halloween!

Here's a list of house participating in Halloween tonight.

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Events you need to be at this week...

Some Australian sevens rugby squad members will be in Warwick this weekend.

It won't be all rodeo in Warwick this weekend

He's here for the Melbourne Cup of campdrafting

David Thorn from Cootamundra on Oh How Foxy.

David Thorn is here to make the most of the Warwick Rodeo.

Salling accused of rape on top of child porn charges

Salling accused of rape on top of child porn charges

DISGRACED actor Mark Salling has been accused of raping a woman he was dating after allegedly forcing himself on her when she changed her mind about having sex.

Lisa Curry engaged to Elvis impersonator

Lisa Curry and Elvis impersonator Mark Andrew Tabone in Sydney

"He is so sweet", Lisa reveals her fiance.

Barnaby Joyce in celebrity feud, again

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture Barnaby Joyce has clashed with Morrissey.

Deputy PM clashes with The Smiths frontman in live export saga

ABC trying to set record straight on Catalyst's future

ABC's Catalyst program is under review, says the ABC

57-room house and she only uses four of them

Tamara Ecclestone only uses four rooms in her lavish 57-room home.

Now there's not just zombies and Negan - there's a tiger

King Ezekiel with his pet tiger, Shiva.

Has The Walking Dead jumped the shark, or did Shiva have to happen?

How to destroy a marriage and avoid cancer

Burt Bacharach told his ex-wife Carole Bayer Sager he felt sick

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

Room for a Pony

23 King Street, Yangan 4371

House 3 1 2 $199,000

Tidy three bedroom family home in Yangan on a huge 4578m2 block. Featuring an updated kitchen and bathroom, air conditioning, wood heater and a large L shaped...

Immaculate Executive Residence

11 Flynn Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This immaculately presented property with manicured landscaped gardens and a spacious home for the whole family. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with ensuite...

Large Block

55 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $185,000

Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...

Well Presented Quiet Location

3 Shipley Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $279,000

This well presented 3 bedroom brick and tile home situated close to the golf course, schools and cbd. 3 built-in bedrooms, two way bathroom, open plan kitchen...

Style And Charm

3a Locke Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 1 $259,000

Situated in a sort after location close to schools and just blocks from the CBD this charming home has had loving care and is well presented. With a large...

Excellent Value

7 Herbert Street, Allora 4362

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Great 3 bedroom timber home located only 2 minutes walk from the shops. The home features a covered entertainment area with two additional rooms adjoining, a lock...

Picture Perfect

23 Rodeo Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $398,000

This spacious residence showcases a contemporary design focused on sophistication and lifestyle with a distinctive flair and luxurious finish. The home features...

Reduced to Sell - Renovated

102 Wood Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $175,000

4 bedrooms *office *separate lounge with reverse cycle air conditioner *separate dining *single garage * fenced 809sm * new kitchen, bathroom and laundry *...

Great Investment

31 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This neat 3 bedroom home in Glennie Heights is handy to Schools, Golf Course and walking distance to the John Dee factory. It's location has made it a great...

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!