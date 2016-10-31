From the Gulf War to the other side of the world

FAMILY MATTERS: Ahmad Almesfer had a great childhood, until the first Gulf War changed everything.

A DAY IN THE LIFE - AHMAD ALMESFER

AHMAD Almesfer's childhood started out like any other kid's, but when he was just eight years old, war gripped his country and changed his life forever.

Mr Almesfer was born in Kuwait in 1983 into a well-off family, in a nice house in a nice suburb in Kuwait City.

"My father was an analogical chemist and my mother was an engineer,” Mr Almesfer said.

"Kuwait is definitely one of the least conservative middle eastern countries, but religion was still a major influnce over our lives.

"We had a great childhood, with everything we needed and we all went to a good school where we learnt English at a young age,” he said.

"We had a large house and other family members lived there too, cousins and aunts and uncles. It was fun.”

In August 1990, Kuwait was invaded by Saddam Hussein's Iraq and for the Almesfer's, life began to change.

"At first the war was being fought on the oilfields, a long way from us, but I remember the daily warnings on TV,” he said. "Our house had a large basement, which acted as a bomb shelter and we kids would play down there.

"I also remember looking out the windows in our basement/bomb shelter, which were at ground level, to the sky to see if I could see planes or bombs.

"When the Americans joined the war, it got bigger and closer, and soon we began to hear it more and more.”

"There were warnings about not picking up anything on the streets, even toys, in case they were bombs.”

Mr Almesfer said the war went on for seven months, with US and Kuwait forces eventually pushing Saddam back into Iraq, but not before he blew everything up on the way out.

"We took a drive out into the desert after the war was over to look at the aftermath,” he said.

"I remember seeing a burnt out tank and collecting machine gun cartridges in my cap to take home.”

Mr Almesfer said the end of the war didn't mean the end of uncertainty however.

"My mother was Kuwaiti but my father was born in Iraq, which meant we children were classified as Iraqi,” he said.

"That hadn't been a problem before but after the war it could have meant issues with our education and the way we might be treated.

"My parents were concerned for their children's safety, welfare and future and the decision was made to leave.

"I don't remember the details, but we were rejected by Canada and Australia before being granted entry to New Zealand as immigrants.”

Mr Almesfer said he and his four siblings were told they were going on holidays.

"I remember waving goodbye to my cousins,” he said. "I had no idea we weren't coming back.”

Mr Almesfer said it had been a significant sacrifice his parents made.

"I respect that very much,” he said.

"It's happening all over the world at the moment, but sadly people are dying in the process.”

Mr Almesfer was then schooled and later attended university in Auckland, completing a Bachelor of Pharmacy.

Mr Almesfer said he moved to Australia in 2012.

"They let me in this time,” he said. "In 2014, I became the pharmacist in charge at Warwick Friendly Society Pharmacies.

"I love Warwick, I want to make this home for my wife and three young kids.

"We're looking at building a house.”