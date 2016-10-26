Not having the best week is campdrafter and assistant truck fixer Troy Palmer.

Lying under his truck, Mr Palmer said he'd been at the Condamine Campdraft and then Chinchilla.

"It was on the way here the clutch chucked it in,” he said.

"We had to limp into Warwick in third gear for about the last 15 kms.

"Luckily my fellow competitor and mate here is a diesel mechanic, so he's taking it apart for me.

"Top rider, top diesel mechanic, top bloke.”

Mr Palmer said a local business, Southern Downs Ag, had come to the rescue as well.

"We've got some parts coming in from Brisbane so hopefully we'll get her going again,” he said.

"Haven't done any good in the draft yet either...having a shocker.

"I've got an 84 so far but I'm saving myself for my run this afternoon.

"I'm looking for a bit of success here, I've placed a couple of times.

"But you've got to beat hundreds of competitors for $22,000 here, there's only 24 horses to beat in the Melbourne Cup.”

Mr Palmer said he'd copped a bit of a ribbing too.

There's a heap of banter here,” he said.

"The boys have been giving it to me a bit.”

Next year Mr Palmer said he was going to skip Chinchilla.

"A mate lives on the Gold Coast, so we'll go to Condamine and ride there, then head to the Goldy for a holiday for a week, then head here,” he said.

Mr Palmer said he had brought nine horses with him for the trip.

"That gives me nine chances, and I can tell you I need every one,” he said.

"I've even brought a horse waterer with me, but we pay him in beer.

"Problem is he started drinking a 8am.”

Mr Palmer said the campdraft competitors were like one big family.

"Everybody knows everybody else and everyone gets along,” he said.

"No one wishes anyone else any ill will at all.

"In the end we're basically competing against the cow.

"But it's a funny sport, you can go from the penthouse to the outhouse in the blink of an eye.”