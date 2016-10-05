23°
Full steam ahead to Warwick tourism

Jonno Colfs
| 5th Oct 2016 5:00 PM
TRAIN OF THOUGHT: Harald Glaetzer's plan to Warwick into a traveller's destination.
TRAIN OF THOUGHT: Harald Glaetzer's plan to Warwick into a traveller's destination. Jonno Colfs

AFTER more than 30 years working in the tourism industry, one Warwick man has a plan to make the city a drawcard for travellers.

Harald Glaetzer, an "almost completely retired” German-born Australian said the answer was in Warwick's railway precinct.

"I've been in Warwick three years now, but have loved this area for many years,” he said.

"I discovered the Southern Downs by chance 30 years ago and thought it was one of the most beautiful areas in Australia.

"I've watched Warwick mature into a great little town over the last decade.”

Mr Glaetzer said the railway precinct had enormous untapped potential.

"As a professional I've identified the historic railway precinct and the surrounding pubs, shops and sporting clubs, as a true treasure,” he said.

"Not just scientifically, but a heritage, cultural and retail drawcard.

"It could make this town.”

Before moving to Australia in 1985, Mr Glaetzer was a uni lecturer and social worker in Germany, with an honours degree in social science.

"I wrote a book about co-operatives in rural Europe,” he said.

"I still have two copies at home, I've very proud of it - the only book I have written.”

Mr Glaetzer said he studied again at James Cook University in Cairns in 1997/98.

"I wrote my degree around researching tourists' opinions about the management of national parks, facilities and their interest in all things Australian,” he said.

"To see what they like, why they came, if they would come back and if they would tell people and bring back friends next time.

The environmental psychologist and tourism expert believes turning Warwick into a tourism hub is quite simple.

"We have a remarkable steam railway and couple that with the amazing heritage sandstone buildings at the railway station,” he said.

"Make it a pedestrian area, or with some traffic calming and plenty of parking, a little bit of landscaping, there's already beautiful trees and shade and the area is almost ready made for businesses.

"Cafes, restaurants, bars, retail - build it and they will come.

"Put the infrastructure in place and this railway precinct could be a national and potential international tourist destination, there's no doubt.”

