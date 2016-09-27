Fun and friends descend on Manifest

ALTERNATIVE music fans from all over the country and the wider world descended on the Southern Downs over the weekend for the Manifest Music Festival at Cherrabah Resort.

The festival featured a lineup with international stars and local favourites, a worldly food village and market stalls selling everything from body paints, firesticks and jewellery to masssages.

Multimedia co-ordinator Emily Postlethwaite said the location was perfect for such an event.

"Cherrabah is such a beautiful and peaceful setting,” she said.

"It's been a lot of fun and it's great to be in a place with so many friends that I haven't met yet.

"Cherrabah management have been very helpful in assisting us and I've been amazed at everyone's willingness to get in and make Manifest happen in the way it has.”

Miss Postlethwaite said the large police presence has also been helpful.

"We've been working cooperatively with the local police to ensure that everyone coming in for the weekend has a safe and enjoyable time,” she said.

It is estimated that over 700 people made the trek to Cherrabah for the three day festival.