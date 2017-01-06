Fun and games with the kids of Warwick

A TOUCH OF WARWICK - Kidszone Warwick

Annalise Haidley

I'VE been working for Kidszone since February 2016.

I graduated from The Scots PGC College in 2016 and worked part-time while I was at school.

In March I'm off to Brisbane to study occupational therapy at the University of Queensland.

I've picked up a lot more work during the holidays, which is good because soon I'm going to be a broke uni student.

Working here is so much fun, the kids are great and I love watching them play their little games, it's so cute.

All the staff get on well, they're great and easy to talk to and everybody helps each other out.

It's a great place to work.

Eve Kelly

I STARTED at Kidszone about halfway through 2016.

I knew the owners through dancing at The Dance Centre - Warwick and found out there was a position available.

I usually work one afternoon a week when school is on but am working more during school holidays.

In 2017 I will be in Year 12 at Assumption College.

I love the kids, it's a fun job, we even got to take the kids to the movies this week, which was great.

The staff are all friendly and we're all good friends.

Eloise Hawes

I was originally working out at Headstart in Allora, which is owned by the daughter of the Kidszone owners and moved over to work here in September.

I graduated from Warwick State High School in 2015 and am currently studying for my Certificate III in Early Childhood through TAFE.

It's mostly done online and through on the job training.

I love the job because of the kids, all the activities we do and getting to know them all.

It's a great atmosphere to work in, it's a lot of fun.

Stacey Rodgers

I'M THE co-ordinator here at Kidszone and have been in that role for the past two months.

Prior to that I held a similar position at another childcare facility.

I love the job, I've been working in this field for about 10 years and I absolutely love working with kids.

We have a lot of autonomy here, which allows us to have the freedom to run the most fun childcare service in the world.

I've met so many families since I've been working in this industry in Warwick and that's been great.

I didn't know anyone when I moved here so the friends I've made is a really positive thing.